VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays a PHANTOM Medley in the Place the Show Premiered
Today, The Phantom of the Opera turns 34!
Andrew Lloyd Webber returned to the church-turned-theatre that The Phantom of the Opera premiered in, in honor of the show's 34th birthday.
Webber sat at his piano, complete with candles, and played a medley from the show.
Watch the video below!
I thought I'd play you all a little medley from the very stage where Phantom started. - Andrew pic.twitter.com/WvR49905tT- The Phantom of the Opera (@PhantomOpera) October 9, 2020
