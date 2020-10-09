VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays a PHANTOM Medley in the Place the Show Premiered

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Today, The Phantom of the Opera turns 34!

Andrew Lloyd Webber returned to the church-turned-theatre that The Phantom of the Opera premiered in, in honor of the show's 34th birthday.

Webber sat at his piano, complete with candles, and played a medley from the show.

Watch the video below!

I thought I'd play you all a little medley from the very stage where Phantom started. - Andrew pic.twitter.com/WvR49905tT - The Phantom of the Opera (@PhantomOpera) October 9, 2020

