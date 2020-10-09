Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays a PHANTOM Medley in the Place the Show Premiered

Today, The Phantom of the Opera turns 34!

Oct. 9, 2020  

Andrew Lloyd Webber returned to the church-turned-theatre that The Phantom of the Opera premiered in, in honor of the show's 34th birthday.

Webber sat at his piano, complete with candles, and played a medley from the show.

Watch the video below!

