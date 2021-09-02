VIDEO: André De Shields Serenades Dress Rehearsal Audience at HADESTOWN

Hadestown held their final dress rehearsal last night on Wednesday, September 1, with a full audience! At the curtain call, Hermes himself André De Shields, addressed the crowd and invited them to sing along to On Broadway and New York, New York.

"We'd like to take this opportunity to thank you for joining us on our journey. For coming out tonight and seeing us, hearing us. Rejoicing with us. Why is tonight different than any other night? Because... they say the neon lights are bright again on Broadway!" said Shields.

Watch the full clip below!

In Hadestown, a song can change your fate. This Tony-winning new musical by Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin is a love story for today, and always.



Intertwining two mythic Greek tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and of King Hades and his wife Persephone - Hadestown invites you on a journey to the underworld and back.



Mitchell's alluring melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love, with art perhaps being the one thing that can save it all.



Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.