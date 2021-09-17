VIDEO: Amy Adams Talks ENCHANTED Sequel and DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film

Amy Adams appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night to talk about the Dear Evan Hansen film, filming the Enchanted sequel with Maya Rudolph, and making her West End debut in The Glass Menagerie.

Adams plays Cynthia Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen, also starring Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Danny Pino, Amandla Stenberg, and more.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Wonder), the film is written for the screen by the show's Tony winner Steven Levenson with music and lyrics by the show's Oscar®, Grammy and Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).

Dear Evan Hansen is out in theaters on September 24. The soundtrack will also be released the same day.