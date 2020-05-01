VIDEO: American Repertory Theater Shares Clip of Gavin Creel and Gabriel Ebert in PROMETHEUS BOUND

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

American Repertory Theater has shared a clip of "Tyrant's Gratitude" from the original A.R.T. production of Prometheus Bound! The clip features Gabriel Ebert and Gavin Creel.

Check it out below!

Prometheus Bound premiered at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University on February 25, 2011. It featured script and lyrics by Steven Sater, music by Serj Tankian, and was directed by Diane Paulus.





