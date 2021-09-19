VIDEO: Amandla Stenberg Talks Co-Writing a Song For DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More!

Amandla Stenberg appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night to talk about the upcoming Dear Evan Hansen movie, and more.

Stenberg shared some inside information as to how her big scene in the movie was filmed, and discussed how nervous she was to sing in front of the whole cast and crew.

She then talked about what it was like actually co-writing the song "The Anonymous Ones", which was added for the film, alongside Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Watch the full interview below!

Stenberg plays Alana Beck, a character from the musical that has been expanded for the film adaptation.

Dear Evan Hanse, the breathtaking, generation-defining Broadway phenomenon becomes a soaring cinematic event as Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 24.