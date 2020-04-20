VIDEO: Amanda Kloots Speaks With NBC About Nick Cordero

Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots spoke to NBC's Kathy Park about the status of her husband, who is in a medically induced coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the coronavirus.

Kloots discussed the decision to amputate Cordero's leg saying, "It came down to a point, honestly, where it was like 'life or leg?' And you know, we chose life. I choose life."

"They put the ECMO machine in him to save his life, it was literally to save his life, and it did, thank God, and sometimes the repercussion of putting that machine on can cause some blood issues, and it did with his leg,' she continued.

Speaking on the #WakeUpNick hashtag, Kloots said, "It's honestly how I'm getting through this. People all over the world who I don't even know are joining me everyday at 3pm to sing his song, so that he can here us."

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).





