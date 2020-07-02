VIDEO: Amanda Kloots Shares Her 'Ultimate Goal' for Husband Nick Cordero

Broadway actor Nick Cordero is still fighting for his LIFE AFTER being diagnosed with COVID-19. Cordero has spent three months in the hospital, and his wife, Amanda Kloots, says he's still critically ill, even though he is now COVID-negative and no longer in a coma.

In an exclusive interview with Gayle King, Kloots shares why she is holding on to hope and the long-term goal for her husband's recovery.

Kloots tells King that in a perfect world, "Our ultimate, ultimate goal would be to get him to be a candidate for a double lung transplant."

She continues, "We think that that is most likely the possibility, a 99% chance that he would be needing that in order to live the kind of life I know my husband would want to live. That is a long road away and a lot of things would have to line up in order for Nick to be a candidate for that."

Watch the interview below.

A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised over $550,000. If you can donate, please do so here.

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).

Related Articles