VIDEO: All-New CRAZY-EX GIRLFRIEND Number Parodies LES MIS Classic

Below, Cracked shares an exclusive look at the all-new musical number from The CW's CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND. In the song, actor Michael McMillian shows off his vocal chops as his character Tim expresses his frustration in not being able to please his women.

The song, which parodies the LES MISERABLES classic "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables," comes courtesy of 'CRAZY-EX' creator Rachel Bloom, Adam Schelsinger and Jack Doglen. The third season of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND premiered October 13th. The series airs Fridays at 9pm on The CW.

About the show: Rebecca Bunch is a successful, driven, and possibly crazy young woman who impulsively gives up everything - her partnership at a prestigious law firm and her upscale apartment in Manhattan - in a desperate attempt to find love and happiness in that exotic hotbed of romance and adventure: suburban West Covina, Calif (it's only two hours from the beach! Four in traffic). CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND stars Rachel Bloom ("Robot Chicken") as Rebecca; Santino Fontana ("Frozen") as Greg; Donna Lynne Champlin ("The Good Wife") as Paula; Vincent Rodriguez III ("Hostages") as Josh; Pete Gardner ("Project X") as Darryl; and Vella Lovell as Heather ("Three Dates"). From CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television, CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND is also executive produced by Bloom, along with Aline Brosh McKenna ("The Devil Wears Prada"), Marc Webb ("500 Days of Summer," "The Amazing Spider-Man" films), and Erin Ehrlich ("Awkward").

