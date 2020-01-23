VIDEO: Ali Stroker, Beanie Feldstein & Aly Raisman Talk Being AerieREAL Role Models on TODAY

On Thursday's episode of TODAY, Tony-winning actress Ali Stroker, actress Beanie Feldstein, and Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman sit down with Maria Shriver and Sheinelle Jones to talk about what it means to be part of Aerie's inclusive campaign spreading the message of self-love.

Watch the interview below!

Beanie Feldstein made her Broadway debut in Hello, Dolly! Film credits include Booksmart, Lady Bird, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, and The Female Brain. Feldstein is also set to star in AMERICAN CRIME Story: Impeachment as Monica Lewinsky. She will also star in the upcoming film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along, which will be filmed over the course of 20 years.

Ali Stroker has won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Oklahoma!. Stroker made her Broadway debut in Deaf West's revival of Spring Awakening, becoming the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway. She was a finalist on "The Glee Project" and guest starred on Fox's "Glee". Other TV work includes "Ten Days in the Valley", "Charmed", "Lethal Weapon", "Drunk History" and "Instinct".





