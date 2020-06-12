VIDEO: Alex Brightman, Renee Elise Goldsberry, John Mulaney, Richard Kind and More Reunite to Talk CO-OP

The documentary film Original Cast Album: Company, which follows the original Broadway cast and creative team of the musical into the recording studio, will begin streaming this Monday, June 15, on the Criterion Channel.

Streaming along with the film will be a segment featuring the stars and creative team of the viral Documentary Now! parody, Original Cast Album: Co-op.

The chat features writers John Mulaney and Seth Meyers, as well as the cast of sketch including Alex Brightman, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Richard Kind, and Paula Pell.

Check out a clip of the team below talking Co-op, Hamilton, and more!

