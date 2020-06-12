VIDEO: Alex Brightman, Renee Elise Goldsberry, John Mulaney, Richard Kind and More Reunite to Talk CO-OP
The documentary film Original Cast Album: Company, which follows the original Broadway cast and creative team of the musical into the recording studio, will begin streaming this Monday, June 15, on the Criterion Channel.
Streaming along with the film will be a segment featuring the stars and creative team of the viral Documentary Now! parody, Original Cast Album: Co-op.
The chat features writers John Mulaney and Seth Meyers, as well as the cast of sketch including Alex Brightman, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Richard Kind, and Paula Pell.
Check out a clip of the team below talking Co-op, Hamilton, and more!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty Sing 'For Good' for the Class of 2020
Wicked alumni Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty have reunited for a touching send off to the class of 2020. 'To the class of 2020; the world needs you now ... (read more)
Daniel Radcliffe Responds to J.K. Rowling's Twitter Comments: 'Transgender Women Are Women'
Daniel Radcliffe has responded to backlash that J.K. Rowling received over the weekend over her 'transphobic' comments on Twitter.... (read more)
Samantha Ware on Lea Michele: 'She Hasn't Learned Anything'
As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Lea Michele is under fire by various people who have worked with her on stage and screen over the years. The cont... (read more)
Patti LuPone Talks the Return of Broadway, Why the Country is 'Doomed' and More
Patti LuPone is on the cover of Variety's Power of Women issue. In her interview, she talks about the return of Broadway, why the country is 'doomed' ... (read more)
TINA, Audra McDonald, Joshua Henry, LaChanze, Arienne Warren and More Nominated for 2020 Antonyo Awards
Broadway Black, the multimedia organization highlighting the achievements of Black theatre artists, has announced the inaugural Antonyo Awards, a cele... (read more)
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty Sing 'For Good' for the Class of 2020
Wicked alumni Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty have reunited for a touching send off to the class of 2020. 'To the class of 2020; the world needs you now ... (read more)
Daniel Radcliffe Responds to J.K. Rowling's Twitter Comments: 'Transgender Women Are Women'
Daniel Radcliffe has responded to backlash that J.K. Rowling received over the weekend over her 'transphobic' comments on Twitter.... (read more)
Samantha Ware on Lea Michele: 'She Hasn't Learned Anything'
As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Lea Michele is under fire by various people who have worked with her on stage and screen over the years. The cont... (read more)
Patti LuPone Talks the Return of Broadway, Why the Country is 'Doomed' and More
Patti LuPone is on the cover of Variety's Power of Women issue. In her interview, she talks about the return of Broadway, why the country is 'doomed' ... (read more)
TINA, Audra McDonald, Joshua Henry, LaChanze, Arienne Warren and More Nominated for 2020 Antonyo Awards
Broadway Black, the multimedia organization highlighting the achievements of Black theatre artists, has announced the inaugural Antonyo Awards, a cele... (read more)