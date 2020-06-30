VIDEO: Alanis Morissette Releases Video For 'Smiling' Featuring Elizabeth Stanley and JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast

Today, seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette debuted a video of her exclusive remix of "Smiling" by DJ/producer, Bil Bless.

Watch it here!

The video, which features at-home performances by Alanis as well as singer-actress Elizabeth Stanley, star of JAGGED LITTLE PILL, and additional cast members, was directed and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, choreographer of JAGGED LITTLE PILL and frequent collaborator to Beyoncé (2017 Grammy Performance; "Apesh*t" by The Carters). The remix will be available on all DSPs on Friday 7/3.

"Smiling" is one of the new songs Morissette wrote for the Broadway musical, which also features selections from her acclaimed catalog, including "You Oughta Know," "Head Over Feet," "Ironic," "Hand in My Pocket," "Uninvited," and more. "Smiling" was originally recorded by Elizabeth Stanley for "JAGGED LITTLE PILL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)," Atlantic Records' official companion to the new musical (available now for streaming and download HERE; CDs are available now at all physical music retailers), and Morissette's own version of "Smiling" will appear on her eagerly awaited ninth studio album, SUCH PRETTY FORKS IN THE ROAD, due July 31st via Epiphany Music and Thirty Tigers.

An exhilarating musical inspired by the themes and raw emotions laid bare in Morissette's seminal album of the same name - which celebrates the 25th Anniversary of its release this summer - JAGGED LITTLE PILL features an original story of suburban subversion by Academy Award-winning writera??Diablo Codya??(Juno, Tully) following The Healys, a seemingly perfect family who strives to hide the cracks beneath the surface when a troubling event shakes their community. Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin), JAGGED LITTLE PILL opened to critical acclaim on December 5, 2019 at the Broadhurst Theatre on Broadway, receiving a "Critic's Pick" from The New York Times, who describes the musical as "redemptive, rousing and real." Variety hails the show as "Triumphant! Not Since Rent has a musical invested so many bravura roles with so much individual life." Rolling Stone awards the production "Four stars! 'Jagged Little Pill' burns with passion. It's essential medicine that must be swallowed and enjoyed so we can be cured. I want to see it again, and again."

Jagged Little Pill features Movement Direction & Choreography by Olivier Award winner and frequent Beyoncé collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui,a??and Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winnera??Tom Kitta??(Next to Normal, American Idiot). Starring as "The Healys" in the Broadway production are two-time Drama Desk Award Nominee Elizabeth Stanley as "Mary Jane," Sean Allan Krill as "Steve", Celia Rose Gooding as "Frankie" and Derek Klena as "Nick"; alongside Kathryn Gallagher as "Bella," Drama Desk nominee Lauren Patten as "Jo," and Antonio Cipriano as "Phoenix," all of whom reprise their roles from the musical's record-breaking, sold-out world premiere at American Repertory Theater. Completing the Broadway cast are Annelise Baker, Maiya Blaney, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Keri René Fuller, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Nora Schell, DeAnne Stewart, Kei Tsuruharatani and Ebony Williams.

The ongoing suspension of Broadway performances due to COVID-19 will continue until further notice. While a return date has yet to be determined, #JaggedLittleBroadway is now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased through January 3, 2021.

