VIDEO: Alan Cumming Talks SCHMIGADOON and More on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Tony Award-winner Alan Cumming stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to chat about his role on the new musical series Schmigadoon on Apple+! Chatting with Meyers, the Broadway icon also shares a hilarious anecdote about his co-star Kristin Chenoweth and more!

Schmigadoon!, the highly anticipated musical comedy series executive produced by Lorne Michaels and starring Emmy Award-nominee Cecily Strong and Emmy Award-winner Keegan-Michael Key, will debut with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through August 13.

The six-episode season, co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, and directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada.

