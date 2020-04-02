VIDEO: Adam Rothberg Takes Part in Richard Skipper's #StayHome Campaign

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Richard Skipper has started a #StayHome campaign!

Adam Rothenberg of Call Me Adam has shared his #StayHome video.

Take a look below!

You can film yourself doing a 30 second PSA encouraging people to STAY HOME. Go to your favorite room or favorite corner and film yourself and be as creative as you can. Then send to Richard@RichardSkipper.com!

The trajectory of Richard Skipper's career has taken him from South Carolina to New York to Hollywood and all points in between. Known by many people in every aspect of the business, Richard Skipper is known for his hands on approach to the individuals he is working with. Look no further than Richard Skipper Celebrates! He has conducted over 700 interviews for his blog celebrating people in the arts and is currently focused on celebrations to coincide with the 50th Anniversary of Hello, Dolly!, based also in part on his CallonDolly.com website chronicling the Broadway classic. In January of 2014, Richard brought cast members together from the original cast of Hello, Dolly, the Mary Martin International companies, and all other companies led by Channing for a two day special event in New York. The first was for the New York Sheet Music Society and broke all attendence records for that organization. It was all moderated by Skipper.



The next day he threw a reunion party at Sardi's with spectacular results. He has covered several opening nights as the voice of Feinstein's at Loews Regency and has conducted on-stage interviews for Julie Budd, Carol Channing, Eileen Fulton, Jackie Joseph, Tommy Tune, Ron Young, Peggy Pope, Caroline Quinn (author of Mama Rose's Turn), and Yelena Popovic (LA Superheroes: Illegal in Hollywood).





Richard was the associate producer of the 2010, 2012, 2013 Bistro Awards. He produced Peggy Herman's CD Release Party at Feinsteins, directed by Peter Glebo and Tommy Tune, and it was an SRO success. He also produced Pamela Luss' run at The Metropolitan Room, NYC. Richard can be seen in Dori Berenstein's Carol Channing: LARGER THAN LIFE. As mentioned, he has a highly successful blog called Richard Skipper CELEBRATES , focusing on Artists and their body of "Worth" and what makes a great UNIQUE entertainer!





Richard also continues to raise money for many worthwhile causes, especially Arts in Education. Other highlights in Richard's career include performing the role of Dolly Levi as Carol Channing at Asbury Park's Paramount Theater in a special benefit performance of "Hello Dolly!" with a cast of 125 and a 25 piece orchestra; a Theatre Wing tribute to Carol Channing, Tommy Tune and James Earl Jones; benefit performances for the Dr. Carol Channing Harry Kullijian Foundation For The Arts with Carol and the late Harry Kullijian in attendance and special guest star Neil Sedaka!





Richard Skipper headlined three highly successful runs in Atlantic City at Trump's Taj Mahal and The Hilton. Richard Skipper has also performed at the 21 Club at the request of Arlene Dahl, The Regent (special performance for Carol Channing!), Le Cirque for Joey Adams' 85th Birthday; on numerous occasions for the NY Post's gossip columnist Cindy Adams; as a guest star in "The Impersonators" with Jamie deRoy at The Friar's Club, The New York Historical Society with Claire Bloom, Donna McKechnie, Hayley Mills, Tony Roberts, and George Shearing and a "Get Out And Vote" Rally for New Jersey's late Senator Lautenberg with Dr. Quinn's Chad Allen, Activist James Dale and the late Rue McClanahan; He has also shared the stage with Carol Channing on more than one occasion.







