VIDEO: Adam Perry Talks About His Continued COVID-19 Symptoms, and Hopes to Be Able to Perform Again

Broadway actor Adam Perry recently chatted with ABC about his experiences with COVID-19, his lingering symptoms, and how he hopes he'll be able to perform again.

"I had 14 days of symptoms that were very scary, and then after the 14 days, it kind of just went to breathing and coughing only," Perry said. "And that almost intensified. It was almost kind of like the fallout from the virus was almost worse than the virus."

Perry said he is still experiencing tightness in his chest and breathing problems, that come and go. He says that he's hoping these symptoms eventually go away completely so he can perform again.

"It's scary. I mean, I've been dancing and singing on Broadway for the past 20 years and, all of a sudden, I just don't have the capacity that I had anymore. So I'm hopeful for the future that they will get back to normal."

Watch the full interview below.

