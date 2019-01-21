VIDEO: Adam Lambert Performs NFL Parody of Queen's 'Don't Stop Me Now'

On Sunday night, James Corden had a special NFL championship episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden." Corden ended the episode with a rendition of Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now" comprised of lyrics recapping the day's football games, with a special appearance from Adam Lambert.

After blowing everyone away on the eighth season of American Idol, Adam Lambert went on to release his debut album, For Your Entertainment, which included the international hit Whatya Want From Me and earned him a Grammy Award nomination. Adam followed this success with his second album, Trespassing, which became the first album to reach the No. 1 spot in the US and Canada by an openly gay artist. His highly-anticipated third album, The Original High, was executive produced by Max Martin and Shellback and included the smash hit Ghost Town. Adam joined the cast of GLEE for a six-episode story in 2013 and performed the role of Eddie in Fox's The Rocky Horror Picture Show. He went on to judge on THE X FACTOR Australia where the artist he mentored, Isaiah, won the show. As well as touring the US with Queen, 2019 will see Adam release his fourth album, and also star is his first animated feature: The Playmobil Movie.

Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."

Photo Credit: Terence Patrick/CBS

