VIDEO: A.R.T. Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary with EXTRAORDINARY

In celebration of the past ten years of musical theater at the A.R.T., audiences are invited to join returning artists for a cabaret featuring songs and stories from the past decade of boundary-breaking musicals, including The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Pippin, Prometheus Bound, Waitress, and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

ExtraOrdinary's limited run begins previews on Friday, November 16 at the Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge, Massachusetts. It opens Sunday, November 18 and plays through Friday, November 30, 2018.

Tickets on sale now: online at americanrepertorytheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge, Massachusetts).

