VIDEO: A.R.T. Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary with EXTRAORDINARY

Oct. 19, 2018  

In celebration of the past ten years of musical theater at the A.R.T., audiences are invited to join returning artists for a cabaret featuring songs and stories from the past decade of boundary-breaking musicals, including The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Pippin, Prometheus Bound, Waitress, and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

ExtraOrdinary's limited run begins previews on Friday, November 16 at the Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge, Massachusetts. It opens Sunday, November 18 and plays through Friday, November 30, 2018.

Tickets on sale now: online at americanrepertorytheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge, Massachusetts).

VIDEO: A.R.T. Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary with EXTRAORDINARY
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles







More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Laura Benanti's Melania Trump Announces Plan to End Bullying Against Her on The Late Show
  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks the Difference Between the US and the UK, His New Book, and More on The Late Show
  • VIDEO: Harvey Fierstein Talks Playing Edna vs. Albin, the HAIRSPRAY Film, and More on Watch What Happens Live
  • VIDEO: Becky Gulsvig Performs 'Me And The Sky' From COME FROM AWAY and Chats With Real Life Captain Beverley Bass
  • VIDEO: The Cast of COMPANY West End Is Not Getting Married Today
  • VIDEO: Daphne Rubin-Vega, Mario Lopez, and More Broadway Stars Urge People to Vote With 'Enough Already' Music Video

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE