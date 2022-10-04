VIDEO: ALADDIN'S Joshua Dela Cruz Stars in BLUE'S CLUES Movie Musical Trailer

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for its upcoming original kids and family movie musical BLUE'S BIG CITY ADVENTURE. The film, which is set to premiere on November 18, stars former Aladdin star Joshua Dela Cruz.

The movie also features special star appearances by BD Wong, Ali Stroker, Taboo, Alex Winter, Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale.

BLUE'S BIG CITY ADVENTURE follows Josh (Josh Dela Cruz), who gets the opportunity of a lifetime to audition for Rainbow Puppy's (Brianna Bryan) Broadway musical, and Blue (Traci Paige Johnson) as they skidoo to New York City where they meet new friends and discover the magic of music, dance and following one's dreams.

The entire "Blue's Clues" crew is reunited for this special movie event, with the beloved animated friends and all three hosts- Josh, Steve (Steve Burns) and Joe (Donovan Patton) - together for the first time in the Big Apple.

Joshua is the host (as Josh) and Blue's new caregiver, for the reboot version of Blue's Clues titled Blue's Clues & You! airing on Nickelodeon. He made his Broadway debut in Aladdin. Other theatre appearances include Here Lies Love (The Public Theatre), Merrily We Roll Along (New York City Center Encores!), The King and I (Kansas City Starlight). He received his BFA at Montclair State University.

Watch the new trailer here: