Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: ALADDIN'S Joshua Dela Cruz Stars in BLUE'S CLUES Movie Musical Trailer

The film is set to be released on November 18.

Oct. 04, 2022  

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for its upcoming original kids and family movie musical BLUE'S BIG CITY ADVENTURE. The film, which is set to premiere on November 18, stars former Aladdin star Joshua Dela Cruz.

The movie also features special star appearances by BD Wong, Ali Stroker, Taboo, Alex Winter, Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale.

BLUE'S BIG CITY ADVENTURE follows Josh (Josh Dela Cruz), who gets the opportunity of a lifetime to audition for Rainbow Puppy's (Brianna Bryan) Broadway musical, and Blue (Traci Paige Johnson) as they skidoo to New York City where they meet new friends and discover the magic of music, dance and following one's dreams.

The entire "Blue's Clues" crew is reunited for this special movie event, with the beloved animated friends and all three hosts- Josh, Steve (Steve Burns) and Joe (Donovan Patton) - together for the first time in the Big Apple.

Joshua is the host (as Josh) and Blue's new caregiver, for the reboot version of Blue's Clues titled Blue's Clues & You! airing on Nickelodeon. He made his Broadway debut in Aladdin. Other theatre appearances include Here Lies Love (The Public Theatre), Merrily We Roll Along (New York City Center Encores!), The King and I (Kansas City Starlight). He received his BFA at Montclair State University.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: ALADDIN'S Joshua Dela Cruz Stars in BLUE'S CLUES Movie Musical Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

TodayTix Extension

Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Universal Pictures' BEAST To Debut on PeacockUniversal Pictures' BEAST To Debut on Peacock
October 4, 2022

The thriller follows recently widowed Dr. Nate Daniels (Idris Elba) and his two teenage daughters (Iyana Halley and Leah Sava Jeffries) as they travel to a South African game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley), an old family friend and wildlife biologist. Watch the video trailer for the film now!
Dan Mangan Reveals 'All Roads' From Upcoming LPDan Mangan Reveals 'All Roads' From Upcoming LP
October 4, 2022

Dan Mangan is sharing 'All Roads', a bouncy indie folk track about finding beauty in the ephemerality of life, from his upcoming album, Being Somewhere. Steady acoustic strums and a big drum beat hold the pace as ethereal synths float beneath Mangan's philosophical reflection ‘the thing I thought that was in the way, well it was the way’.
Nicole Curtis to Host REHAB ADDICT LAKE HOUSE RESCUE on HGTVNicole Curtis to Host REHAB ADDICT LAKE HOUSE RESCUE on HGTV
October 4, 2022

During the three-episode series, Nicole will revisit the charming 1904 property that she loved at first sight and saved from impending demolition. Now seven years later, she will complete the project—the most difficult, expensive and complicated of her career—to create a stunning lakeside retreat for her family. 
Magnolia Park Announce Debut Album 'Baku's Revenge'Magnolia Park Announce Debut Album 'Baku's Revenge'
October 4, 2022

Under the guidance of producer Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Wage War) they combine elements of punk, pop and hip-hop teeming with catchy melodies, massive guitar hooks and cutting-edge production. At times lighthearted, the band is also serious about spreading a message of inclusivity and inspiring kids who look like them.
HLN's REAL LIFE NIGHTMARES Returns for Season Four with New Host Paul HolesHLN's REAL LIFE NIGHTMARES Returns for Season Four with New Host Paul Holes
October 4, 2022

Real Life Nightmare presents heart-wrenching personal mysteries and unexplained deaths that continue to baffle investigators and horrify those left behind. Cases covered this season include the disappearance of flight MH370, the unsolved murder of Catholic priest Father Alfred Kunz, the mysterious kidnapping of Lindsey Baum, and more.