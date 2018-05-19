30 Days of Tony
Click Here for More Articles on 30 Days of Tony

VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony! Day 8- Condola Rashad Hits the 2017 Tony Red Carpet!

May. 19, 2018  

On Day 8, we celebrate Best Leading Actress in a Play nominee, Condola Rashad, who is being recognized for her work in the religious drama, Saint Joan.

Condola Rashad earned a Tony Award nomination last season for her return to the Broadway stage in Lucas Hnath's Tony-nominated new play A Doll's House, Part 2, opposite Emmy Award-winner Laurie Metcalf, Academy Award-winner Chris Cooperand Tony Award-winner Jayne Houdyshell.

Rashad began her career onstage and debuted off-Broadway at the Manhattan Theatre Club playing a young girl in a brothel in Lynn Nottage's 2009 Pulitzer Prize-winning play Ruined. She was nominated for Tony Awards and Drama Desk Awards for her roles in Lydia Diamond's Stick Fly and the late Horton Foote's The Trip To Bountiful, opposite Cicely Tyson. In 2013, Rashad played "Juliet" to critical acclaim on Broadway, opposite Orlando Bloom's "Romeo."

Before she hikes up this year's red carpet, check out Condola at the 2017 ceremony chatting about her Tony-nominated turn in A Doll's House: Part 2!

VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony! Day 8- Condola Rashad Hits the 2017 Tony Red Carpet!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles


15 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAILEY KILGORE or TAYLOR LOUDERMAN for Best Leading Actress in a Musical...


From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.

  • Anthony Hopkins Signs On For Film Adaptation of THE FATHER
  • It's Five O'Clock Everywhere! ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE to Hit the Road in 2019!
  • Breaking: Warner Bros. Wins Bidding War for IN THE HEIGHTS Film
  • VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony! Day 8- Condola Rashad Hits the 2017 Tony Red Carpet!
  • VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony! Day 6- John Leguizamo Shares His Broadway Journey
  • VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony! Day 5- Steven Hoggett's Choreography Gives ONCE the Golden Touch

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       