VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony! Day 8- Condola Rashad Hits the 2017 Tony Red Carpet!

On Day 8, we celebrate Best Leading Actress in a Play nominee, Condola Rashad, who is being recognized for her work in the religious drama, Saint Joan.

Condola Rashad earned a Tony Award nomination last season for her return to the Broadway stage in Lucas Hnath's Tony-nominated new play A Doll's House, Part 2, opposite Emmy Award-winner Laurie Metcalf, Academy Award-winner Chris Cooperand Tony Award-winner Jayne Houdyshell.

Rashad began her career onstage and debuted off-Broadway at the Manhattan Theatre Club playing a young girl in a brothel in Lynn Nottage's 2009 Pulitzer Prize-winning play Ruined. She was nominated for Tony Awards and Drama Desk Awards for her roles in Lydia Diamond's Stick Fly and the late Horton Foote's The Trip To Bountiful, opposite Cicely Tyson. In 2013, Rashad played "Juliet" to critical acclaim on Broadway, opposite Orlando Bloom's "Romeo."

Before she hikes up this year's red carpet, check out Condola at the 2017 ceremony chatting about her Tony-nominated turn in A Doll's House: Part 2!

