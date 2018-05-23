VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony, Day 12- John Tiffany Picks Up A Tony Win for ONCE!

On day 12 of 30 Days of Tony, we honor a Best Direction of a Play nominee, the man at the helm of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, John Tiffany!

John Tiffany directed the musical adaptation of the film Once for which he was the recipient of multiple awards both in the West End and on Broadway. As Associate Director of the Royal Court, his work includes Road, The Twits, Hope and The Pass. He was the director of Let The Right One In for the National Theatre of Scotland, which transferred to the Royal Court, West End and St. Ann's Warehouse. His other work for the National Theatre of Scotland includes Macbeth (also Broadway), Enquirer, The Missing, Peter Pan, The House of Bernarda Alba, Transform Caithness: Hunter, Be Near Me, Nobody Will Ever Forgive Us, The Bacchae, Black Watch, for which he won the Olivier and Critics' Circle Best Director Awards, Elizabeth Gordon Quinn and Home: Glasgow.

Other recent credits include Pinocchio at the National Theatre, The Glass Menagerie at A.R.T, on Broadway, EIF and in the West End, and The Ambassador at BAM. John was Associate Director of the National Theatre of Scotland from 2005 to 2012 and was a Radcliffe Fellow at Harvard University in the 2010-2011 academic year.

For his work on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on the West End, he received the Olivier Award for Best Director, one of a record-breaking nine Oliviers received by the production.

Check out John picking up the award for Best Direction of a Musical for his work on Once at the 2012 ceremony below!

