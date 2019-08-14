VIDEO: 12-Year-Old Singer Luke Islam Performs 'You Will Be Found' on AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

On Tuesday night's episode of America's Got Talent, 12-year old Luke Islam performed a beautiful rendition of "You Will Be Found" from Dear Evan Hansen.

Watch the performance below!

During the audition phase of the show, Islam sang "She Used To Be Mine" from The Waitress and receives the Golden Buzzer from judge, Julianne Hough.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get THE ONE thing he's always wanted: A chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, Dear Evan Hansen is the new American musical about life and the way we live it.

In season 14, NBC's America's Got Talent follows Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Gabrielle Union, Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews in their talent search, showcasing unique performers from across the country. With the show open to acts of all ages, "America's Got Talent" continues to celebrate the variety format like no other show on television. Year after year, "America's Got Talent" features a colorful array of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists and hopeful stars, all vying to win America's hearts and a $1 million prize.





