Up on the Marquee: THE LITTLE PRINCE

The Little Prince is getting ready to begin Broadway previews at the Broadway Theatre, where it will begin performances on Tuesday, March 29, with opening night set for Monday, April 11. Check out photos of the new marquee below!

Following sold-out runs in Paris, Sydney, and Dubai, The Little Prince, one of the best-selling and most translated books ever published, will come home to New York in a new stage production filled with theatrical spectacle, dance, aerial acrobatics, and ground-breaking video mapping technology that bring the classic adventure story loved by generations to life.

Arriving in New York City on the cusp of World War II, the exiled French author and aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupéry wrote and illustrated The Little Prince in 1942 while residing between a Manhattan townhouse and the historic Delamater-Bevin Mansion on the north shore of Long Island. The now-classic was first published in the United States in 1943.

The award-winning creative team for The Little Prince is led by director and choreographer Anne Tournié, with libretto adaptation and co-direction by Chris Mouron; original music by Terry Truck; video design by Marie Jumelin; costume design by Peggy Housset; lighting design by Stéphane Fritsch; sound design by Tristan Viscogliosi; video projection by Etienne Beaussart; hair and makeup by Carmen Arbues Miro; and props by Aurélie Gandilhon.

The show's company of international performers includes Lionel Zalachas (The Little Prince), Aurélien Bednarek (The Aviator), Chris Mouron (The Narrator), Laurisse Sulty (The Rose), Adrien Picaut (The Businessman / The Switchman), Antony Cesar (The Vain Man), Marcin Janiak (The Lamplighter), Srilata Ray (The Snake), Dylan Barone (The Fox), Marie Menuge (The Drunkard), Joän Bertrand (The King), George Sanders (Ensemble), William John Banks (Ensemble), and Christian Denice (Ensemble). Madison Ward and Jayesh Palande are acrobatic swings.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski