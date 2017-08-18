FROZEN
Up on the Marquee: FROZEN

Aug. 18, 2017  

Performances have begun for Frozen's pre-Broadway engagement at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and continue through October 1, 2017. For information on the Denver engagement visit DenverCenter.org.

Following its out-of-town tryout, Frozen will join Disney hits Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway, beginning performances at the St. James Theatre on Thursday, February 22, 2018 and opening mid-March 2018. Tickets for Broadway performances are on sale now. Visit FrozenTheMusical.com for more information.

This Broadway-bound Frozen, a full-length stage work told in two acts, is the first and only incarnation of the tale that expands upon and deepens its indelible plot and themes through new songs and story material from the film's creators; in fact, this new stage production features more than twice as much music as the film. Like the Disney Theatrical Broadway musicals that have come before it, it is a full evening of theatre and is expected to run over two hours.

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar® winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Up on the Marquee: FROZEN
Theatre Marquee unveiling for 'Frozen' at The St. James Theatre on August 17, 2017 in New York City.

Walter McBride

