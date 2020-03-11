Up on the Marquee: BLUE at the Apollo Theater

The marquee is up on the legendary Apollo Theater for the upcoming Broadway Uptown production of "Blue" starring Leslie Uggams and Lynn Whitfield and directed by Phylicia Rashad.

Check out the photo below!

Blue, a play by Charles Randolph-Wright and directed by Phylicia Rashad will play a 16-week limited engagement at the Apollo Theater (253 West 125th Street) in Harlem starting Monday, April 27 with opening night set for May 10. Blue will run through August 16.

Blue stars Tony and Emmy Award winner Leslie Uggams, Emmy Award winner Lynn Whitfield, Gabriel Brown as adult Reuben Clark, Chauncey Chestnut as young Reuben Clark, from the hit CBS TV show "God Friended Me", Brandon Micheal Hall as Sam Clark III, Esau Pritchett as Sam Clark Jr., Alicia Stith as La Tonya Dinkins, and Alan H. Green as Blue.





