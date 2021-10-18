Uncle Function Returns To Asylum NYC Next Month

Sketch comedy troupe Uncle Function continues their run at Asylum NYC on Thursday November 4th at 7:30pm.

The Uncle's celebratory performance will feature their signature brand of original sketch comedy. For over 6 years, Uncle Function has performed sold-out runs at several of NYC's most storied comedy institutions, including the UCB Theater and People's Improv Theater. They've been joined by numerous special guests, including Chloe Fineman (SNL), John Early (Search Party), Gary Richardson (SNL), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud/B'way), Ana Fabrega (Los Espookies/HBO) and many more!

Uncle Function's performance will take place at Asylum NYC - 307 West 26th Street New York, NY. The show is open to anyone with proof of vaccination. Tickets are $20, and can be purchased here.

Uncle Function has been hailed as "one of the smartest, silliest, and most seductively satisfying shows around!" by BroadwayWorld.com. NY TheatreGuide has warned: "You really need to take the opportunity to see this group before the apocalypse happens." Someone needs to look into the psychic employed by NY TheatreGuide.

Uncle Function is a sketch comedy group based in New York City. It was formed in 2015 with the help of Tony Award-winning producer Ken Davenport (Kinky Boots, Spring Awakening). Uncle Function is written by and features:

Chris Cafero (Chicago Fire/NBC, The Other Two/Comedy Central)

Russell Daniels (That Bachelorette Show/Off-Broadway)

Jessica Frey ("The Characters"/Netflix, Sense & Sensibility/Off-Broadway)

Douglas Goodhart ("Discover Card Guy")

Gianmarco Soresi ("Deception"/ABC)

Since their inception, Uncle Function has appeared on ABC News, The New York Times, BroadwayWorld.com, HuffPost, FunnyOrDie.com, and more. The Uncles have performed at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater (UCB), The PIT, Davenport Theatre, Broadway Comedy Club, The Tank Theater, Ensemble Studio Theatre, and now Asylum NYC. With their signature blend of cerebral and silly humor and unrivaled acting chops, these Uncles, just like your real uncles, will make you laugh, cry, think, feel moderately uncomfortable and then send you back to your parents, forever changed.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.seetickets.us/event/Uncle-Function-730PM/448543?ttc=1173681