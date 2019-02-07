UP ON THE MARQUEE: AIN'T TOO PROUD Lands On Broadway!

The Broadway transfer of The Temptations bio-musical Ain't Too Proud has officially landed at its Broadway home, the Imperial Theatre! Check out photos of the show's brand-new marquee below!

Ain't Too Proud is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, how they rose, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.

Ain't Too Proud broke records in its World Premiere run at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, where it became the highest grossing production in that theater's nearly 50- year history. The musical went on to play Washington D.C.'s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where the show broke the all-time single-week box office record for the Eisenhower Theater. The show also played a successful run at the Los Angeles Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee for AIN'T TOO PROUD



