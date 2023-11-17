UNTITLED 1970 Merges Theatre And Film In New Performance in Brooklyn

Styrmir Elí has gathered a team of international visionary artists taking theatre AND film to the next level.

Untitled, 1970, is the ultimate in immersive theatre. This multimedia theatrical play involves improvision with actual script; live theatre with planned, prepared, and produced television programs mixed into the story; and - the most stunning element - the play is set in a New York apartment so the play is being done IN A NEW YORK APARTMENT!

Even the story is a parable of the innovation as we meet Joey & Tristan as they arrive in New York and attempt to navigate friendship and the perplexities of life in their new surroundings.

UNTITLED 1970 at 28 Locust St, Brooklyn, New York 11206 DIRECTIONS

Sat. Dec 9 @ 8:00 pm; Mon. Dec 11 @ 8:00 pm; Tue. Dec 12 @ 8:00 pm; Wed. Dec 13 @ 8:00 pm; Thu. Dec 14 @ 8:00 pm; Fri. Dec 15 @ 8:00 pm; Sat. Dec 16 @ 8:00 pm; Tickets start at $35. Reserve you seat in the living room Click Here

The cast includes: Charlie Jordan, Styrmir Elí, Katja Minaev, Tomas Espinoza, Thelma Mogensen, Victor Millan, Phanie Cherres, ShaTerrica Hyder, Gershon Tarablus, Maria Sofia Hernandez, and Sabrina Gomez

Director: Arantxa Ibarra; Story: Styrmir Elí; Cinematography: Mete Gultiken; Executive producer: Paul-Lou Lemieux; Producer: Styrmir Elí; Production coordinator: Amina Bejja; 1stAD: Clem Collin; Styling: Thelma Mogensen; Production design: Mariana Soares; Sound: Pablo Morris READ all about creator Stymir Eli in ArtsIndependent.com

MERGING THE WORLDS OFTHEATRE AND CINEMA: Untitled, 1970 is an experimental, intimate, bold expression of what it is be to be young and alive in a big city. The performance will take place in an apartment in Brooklyn, New York, with a very limited audience capacity. Half the performance is live in front of the audience while the other half is filmed, cut and presented in video format on the living room TV. So the story will flow from stage to screen and screen to stage. The idea is to create the environment for the audience that they are in the cinematic universe they see on screen.