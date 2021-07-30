UNMASKING SHAKESPEARE'S HISTORY PLAYS A Virtual Live Lecture Series Announced
Zoom lectures will be led by Dr. William Heller.
Join a smorgasbord of fun and knowledge unmasking Shakespeare's history plays with seven Zoom lectures by Dr. William Heller paired with interactive live virtual readings for Bard enthusiasts of all experience levels.
Each Wednesday night, Dr. Heller's lecture will reveal historical twists and turns that led to Shakespeare's dramatic fiction, followed on Sunday evening by a casual and encouraging cold read of the Bard's work with Food of Love regulars.
Bring your beverage of choice and enjoy this complementary mix of learning and performing, or make your own happy hour by selecting the pre-recorded lecture option!
- Live: You will view the lecture at the date/time shown blow and will receive a Zoom link via email one day prior.
- Pre-recorded: Once the live sessions have ended, you will receive a link via email to watch at your own pace.
a??Lecture: King John: Wed., August 4
a??Reading King John on Sun., August 8
Lecture: Richard II: Wed., August 25
Reading Richard II on Sun., August 29
Lecture: Henry IV (Parts 1 and 2): Wed., September 8
Reading Henry IV, Part One on Sun., September 12
Reading Henry IV, Part Two on Sun., September 26
Lecture: a??Henry V: Wed., October 6
Reading Henry V on Sun., October 10
Lecture: Henry VI (Parts 1, 2, and 3): Wed., Oct. 13
Reading Henry VI, Part One on Sun., October 17
Reading Henry VI, Part Two on Sun., October 24
Reading Henry VI, Part Three on Sun., November 7
Lecture: Richard III: Wed. November 17
Reading Richard III on Sun, November 21
Lecture: Unmasking the Tudors (Henry VIII): Wed., Dec. 8
Reading Henry VIII on Sun, December 12
All start at 7pm EST
$15 suggested donation
or
a??$75 suggested donation for all SEVEN lectures!
Learn more at www.FoodofLoveProductions.com.