UNMASKING SHAKESPEARE'S HISTORY PLAYS A Virtual Live Lecture Series Announced

Join a smorgasbord of fun and knowledge unmasking Shakespeare's history plays with seven Zoom lectures by Dr. William Heller paired with interactive live virtual readings for Bard enthusiasts of all experience levels.

Each Wednesday night, Dr. Heller's lecture will reveal historical twists and turns that led to Shakespeare's dramatic fiction, followed on Sunday evening by a casual and encouraging cold read of the Bard's work with Food of Love regulars.

Bring your beverage of choice and enjoy this complementary mix of learning and performing, or make your own happy hour by selecting the pre-recorded lecture option!

Live: You will view the lecture at the date/time shown blow and will receive a Zoom link via email one day prior.

Pre-recorded: Once the live sessions have ended, you will receive a link via email to watch at your own pace.

a??Lecture: King John: Wed., August 4

a??Reading King John on Sun., August 8

Lecture: Richard II: Wed., August 25

Reading Richard II on Sun., August 29

Lecture: Henry IV (Parts 1 and 2): Wed., September 8

Reading Henry IV, Part One on Sun., September 12

Reading Henry IV, Part Two on Sun., September 26

Lecture: a??Henry V: Wed., October 6

Reading Henry V on Sun., October 10

Lecture: Henry VI (Parts 1, 2, and 3): Wed., Oct. 13

Reading Henry VI, Part One on Sun., October 17

Reading Henry VI, Part Two on Sun., October 24

Reading Henry VI, Part Three on Sun., November 7

Lecture: Richard III: Wed. November 17

Reading Richard III on Sun, November 21

Lecture: Unmasking the Tudors (Henry VIII): Wed., Dec. 8

Reading Henry VIII on Sun, December 12

All start at 7pm EST

$15 suggested donation

or

a??$75 suggested donation for all SEVEN lectures!

Learn more at www.FoodofLoveProductions.com.