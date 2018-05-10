UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT's Doug Plaut Cast in Upcoming Film Adaptation of Tim Realbuto's YES

Doug Plaut, most known for his work as Terry on the Emmy nominated Netflix series "UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT", is the latest actor to be cast alongside "MODERN FAMILY" star Nolan Gould and New York stage actor Tim Realbuto in the film version of YES, based on Realbuto's Off-Broadway play.

Mr. Plaut has been cast as the student playing Benvolio opposite Gould's Romeo in a high school production of ROMEO AND JULIET, which is where the main character Patrick Nolan first discovers Jeremiah, the object of his curiosity and desire. (As previously announced, Mr. Realbuto will play the role of Patrick, starring opposite Mr. Gould as Jeremiah).

Aside from "UNBREAKABLE KIMMY SCHMIDT", Mr. Plaut is known for his recurring work on the Netflix series "DAREDEVIL", as well as HBO'S "VICE PRINCIPALS." He has had leading roles in the films LOVE ON THE RUN; MARGARITA WITH A STRAW; NAOMI AND ELY'S NO KISS LIST; THE PREPPIE CONNECTION; A VERY MERRY TOY STORE; THE MIMIC; and SARAH Q. He will star as Rex in the upcoming film HURRICANE BIANCA: FROM RUSSIA WITH HATE opposite "RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE" winner Bianca Del Rio. Mr. Plaut also appeared in the 2012 benefit concert cast of OLIVER! starring Brian Stokes Mitchell and Melissa Errico at Broadway's Shubert Theatre.

Aside from Gould and Realbuto, Mr. Plaut joins the previously announced Jenna Leigh Green ("Sabrina, The Teenage Witch"; WICKED), Drew Logan Powell ("The Dangerous Book For Boys"), Natalie Roy ("The Following"), Mavis Simpson-Ernst ("Broad City"; EVITA), Kelly Kozakevich ("A Crime To Remember"), and Cathy Salvodon ("Jessica Jones"), completing most of the principal cast. The pivotal roles of Annie, Patrick's sister, and Hollywood gossip journalist Mark Bradley, will be announced soon.

Realbuto's two-person play has been expanded to include several new characters and locations for the big screen (he also penned the screenplay).

YES tells the story of alcoholic, pill-popping, washed up child-star Patrick Nolan (Realbuto), who is begrudgingly dragged from his nearly uninhabitable apartment by his sister Annie to see his niece Aggie (Simpson-Ernst) in her high school production of 'Romeo and Juliet.' Starring as Romeo is 18-year-old Jeremiah (Gould), who immediately catches Patrick's eye. Patrick, who was involved in a scandal involving a minor years earlier (which ruined his career and his life), decides to mentor Jeremiah. What begins as an innocent acting lesson turns into something much more dangerous, and a love affair of two surprisingly common minds. The destruction, or salvation, of the two main characters will last a lifetime.

Rob Margolies (SHE WANTS ME; LIFELINES) will direct and produce the film, which will be released through his company Different Duck Films. Filming begins this month throughout New York City and Los Angeles. No release date has yet been set.

