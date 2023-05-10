UIA Talent Agency and ADA Artists Management to Merge

UIA Talent Agency and ADA Artist Management announced their merger, combining two of the most prestigious talent agencies in the opera, music, and theater industry. The newly formed company will continue to operate under the name UIA Talent Agency and will represent a diverse range of creatives, including singers, actors, directors, composers, librettists, playwrights, and conductors.

The merger brings together the resources, expertise, and industry knowledge of both companies, creating a powerhouse agency that will provide unparalleled opportunities and services to its clients and industry partners alike. The new UIA Talent Agency will have a strong presence in all facets of the entertainment industry, including in opera, music, theater, literature, film, and television, reshaping the landscape of how opera and theater talent agencies serve their clients.

Under the merger, Vanessa Uzan, Founder and President of UIA Talent, will continue to serve as President of UIA Talent and head the classical music practice areas. Ana De Archuleta, Founder of ADA Artist Management, will now serve as Strategic Advisor of the newly formed entity. Aaron Sanko, formerly Managing Director of UIA Talent Agency, will now serve as CEO and continue to head the theatre, film, television, and literary practice areas. Uzan, De Archuleta, and Sanko will be equity partners in the new entity.

"This is an exciting time for us as we join forces to create a stronger, more dynamic agency that will better serve our clients," said Vanessa Uzan, "We have always been committed to representing the best and most diverse talent in the industry, and this merger will enable us to expand our reach and provide even more opportunities for our clients to succeed."

Ana De Archuleta, echoed these sentiments, adding, "By joining our resources with UIA, we will be able to provide a more comprehensive range of services to our clients, from talent management to production support. We are thrilled to be partnering with Vanessa and her team and look forward to the exciting opportunities ahead."

Aaron Sanko adds, "I am thrilled with where this strategic growth positions the agency and our clients in the rapidly evolving entertainment industry. We're uniquely poised to provide individualized attention to multi-faceted, multi-disciplinary artists, now with a more global reach and increased specialization with the addition of new team members."

UIA Talent Agency and ADA Artist Management signed a definitive agreement Friday, May 5, 2023 outlining the terms of their merger. The merger is expected to be completed by the end of May 2023, at which point UIA Talent Agency will begin operating as a single entity. All current clients of UIA Talent Agency and ADA Artist Management will now be represented by UIA Talent Agency and existing contracts will be honored. Adam Yohanan of YOHANAN PLLC acted as legal counsel to UIA Talent.

About UIA Talent Agency

UIA Talent Agency is an entertainment enterprise with a reputation of excellence in representing a diverse roster of artists. The company brings together top experts in music, theater, literature, film, and television, creating a unique "one-stop shop" for multi-faceted artists who can't be limited by traditional industry verticals. UIA Talent Agency is known for its personalized attention to its artists, proactive solutions for presenters, and a commitment to empowering the next generation of BIPOC industry leaders, including a paid fellowship for aspiring arts administrators.

Founded in 2011 by President Vanessa Uzan, UIA Talent Agency is the home to a broad spectrum of talent including classical singers for opera and concert, actors for stage and screen, directors, composers, librettists, playwrights, and conductors. In 2014, UIA Talent Agency expanded its business with the establishment of its theatre, film, and television divisions, and introduced a literary division in 2019. In 2023, the company merged with ADA Artist Management.

Founded in 2004, by Ana De Archuleta, ADA Artist Management established itself as a leader in the music industry by being an artist-led and artist-focused firm, nurturing the careers of the finest performers who excel in a variety of genres and repertoire, from emerging to internationally renowned artists.