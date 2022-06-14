Two Time Grammy Winner Gustavo Casenave Returns With His Trio To Flushing Town Hall

Two-Time Grammy Winner, Steinway Artist pianist and composer Gustavo Casenave returns to Flushing Town Hall with his trio featuring elite Latin Jazz bassist Ricky Rodriguez (from Michel Camilo's trio) and Argentinean drums guru Franco Pinna.

An evening of Jazz infused with Classical, Tango and other Latin American elements. A unique and memorable music proposal from this multiple award winner Uruguayan pianist, which was recently declared "Illustrious Citizen" of the City of Montevideo, by the Uruguayan Government and has just received the "Majestic Excellence Award" at the European International competition" "Piano Excellence Award".

Gustavo Casenave's music has received well-deserved recognition from a variety of sources: Two-Time Grammy Winner, Six Grammy nominations, Steinway Artist, 2019 QCA Awardee, 2013 New Music USA, 2013 Con Edison Composer Residency Award; 1999 International Award: "Europe Jazz Fest"; 1996 Berklee College of Music (among the ten best composers in 30 years). With 36 albums under Casenave's name, he has being touring worldwide since 1996, collaborating and performing with: Yo-Yo Ma, John Patitucci, Eddie Gomez, Bette Midler, Robert Duvall, Deepak Chopra, Mark Egan, Manolo Badrena and Paquito D'Rivera among others. His trio reunites some of the very top Latin American musicians in New York, including Grammy Award winner Jazz Legend Eddie Gomez (Bill Evans, Chick Corea, Miles Davis),and master percussionist Franco Pinna. Together, they create an original, virtuosic and passionate music proposal, based on Casenave's compositions, furnished with breathtaking improvisations, exploring the worlds of South American jazz, blended with tango and classical.