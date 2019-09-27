Two Shakespeare Theatres To Close 'Due To Brexit'
The BBC reports that two pop-up Shakespeare theatres run by Lunchbox Theatrical Productions will close and face liquidation following an economic downturn and lack of attendance being blamed on Brexit.
"Sadly, due to Brexit and the economic and political uncertainty this has created, the anticipated audience numbers needed to sustain a project of this scale were not achieved..." the company noted in a statement.
The theaters were replicas of the original home of Shakespeare's works. The theatre attracted 78,000 in 2018 and just 47,000 in 2019, well below expectations.
Photo: Lunchbox Theatrical Productions
