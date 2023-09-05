Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River Theater

Two River Theater has just announced the cast and creative team for their highly-anticipated production of the American Love-Rock Musical, Hair, directed by Craig Noel Award winner James Vásquez (Under a Baseball Sky, American Mariachi) and with original choreography by Mayte Natalio (Love in Hate Nation), running September 30 – October 22, 2023, kicking off the theater’s 30th Anniversary Season.



The groundbreaking rock musical includes the Grammy Award™-winning hits “Aquarius,” “Good Morning Starshine,” and the title song’s ode to long, brilliant, beautiful “Hair!” With book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado, and music by Galt MacDermot, Vásquez and Natalio bring to Two River their 2021 staging from The Old Globe Theatre, which was hailed as, “A first-class production. A Hair to seek out (San Diego Story).”



"Let the Sunshine in!” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “There is no better way for Nora and me to rock in our first season in Red Bank than with the original Rock and Roll musical. The immense talents of James and Mayte have conjured a magical and joyous event that sparks wonder. Infused with positivity and love, these young people strive for a more beautiful, just, and peaceful world. Embodying the very spirt of ‘harmony and understanding,’ we cannot wait to share this gorgeous production with the Two River community.”



Hair will mark many historical milestones for Two River Theater, as the first programmed production from Two River’s new Artistic Director Justin Waldman and Managing Director Nora DeVeau-Rosen. It will also be the largest musical Two River has ever produced with 12 cast members and 7 band members.



The cast includes: Devin Cortez (Evita, On Your Feet) as Ensemble, Jordan Dobson (Hadestown, West Side Story) as Claude, Tiffany Frances (Ain’t Too Proud, Memphis) as Ensemble, Tré Frazier (Hamilton, Rent) as Hud, Delaney Love (Chicago, Christmas on Ice) as Ensemble, Janelle McDermoth (We’re Gonna Die, A Bronx Tale) as Dionne, Olivia Oguma (Mama Mia! Les Miserables) as Jeanie, Olivia Puckett (Dear Evan Hansen, Motown the Musical) as Shelia, Andrew Polec (Hair, The Beautiful Lady) as Berger, Ensemble, Angel Sigala (New York, New York, Bonnie & Clyde) as Woof, Bailey Day Sonner (Godspell, Hair) as Crissy and Darius Wright (New York, New York, MJ The Musical) as Ensemble.



The creative team includes: Scenic Designer Tim Mackabee, Costume Designer David Reynoso, Lighting Designer Amanda Zieve, Sound Designer Drew Levy, Music Supervisor Geoffrey Ko, Music Director Noah Teplin, Wig, Hair & Makeup Designer J. Jared Janas, Intimacy Consultant Noelle Diane Johnson, Casting Director Howard Cherpakov, C.S.A, Associate Choreographer Delaney Love, Associate Director Noelle Marion, Stage Manager E Sara Barnes, Assistant Stage Manager Gracie Carleton, Additional Arrangements by Angela Steiner, Sinai Tabak and Conor Keelan.



Hair is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com.



EVENTS

In conjunction with the production, Two River will be hosting the following Hair-inspired events:



Wednesday, October 4 at 6:00PM

IN THE KNOW WITH Justin Waldman

Artistic Director Justin Waldman conducts a casual and conversational interview with Hair Director James Vásquez about his artistic vision for the musical, his personal creative and professional history, and his plans for the Age of Aquarius.



Saturday, October 14 at 12:00PM

1968: AN AMERICAN TURNING POINT

More than just the year of Hair's arrival on the musical theater scene, the events of 1968 shaped the future of American society, especially for marginalized groups fighting for equality, with its echoes still felt today. A panel discussion with scholars from Monmouth University and Brookdale Community College on perhaps one of the most transformative years in US history.



Saturday, October 21 at 7:00PM

WIG: DRAG SINGS BROADWAY

A drag event starring Two River's Queen-in-Residence Lady Celestina -- sung live! Celestina and a troupe of terrific queens sing Broadway favorites at this cabaret extravaganza, with a bonus special guest or two.



DATE/TIME TBD

BLACK WOMEN'S HAIRSTORY AND WELLNESS

Dr. Carol Penn and others lead a discussion on the cultural power, significance, beauty, and struggle of hair for Black women through American history, as well as the necessity for wellness and self-care practice for women today.



To register for these FREE events, visit: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/hair/#inside-two-river-events



TICKET INFORMATION



Regular ticket prices range from $50-$80, and can be purchased by phone, in person or on the website. Discounts are available for seniors, military, and ticket buyers age 35 and under. Groups of 10 or more receive a 20% discount, and should email groups@trtc.org directly to book. Three- and Four-show subscriptions are also available for purchase, offering a 25% discount on tickets. Subscriptions can be purchased online, by phone or at the Box Office.



Student Matinees are selling fast! Performance dates are October 12th and October 19th at 10AM. For more information, visit https://tworivertheater.org/student-matinees/ or email jpisano@trtc.org.



Plays, artists, dates, and ticket prices are subject to change.



ACCESS SERVICES

Accessibility services for Hair include open captioned and audio description performances, a sensory inclusive performance and a Play Date, for which caregivers are offered free childcare on the premises while they enjoy a matinee performance. For more information, visit https://tworivertheater.org/accessibility/.



HAIR OPENING NIGHT EXPERIENCE

Two River Theater kicks off the 30th Anniversary Season with Hair and an Opening Night Experience like no other. Join us, Friday, October 6th, 2023 for a special VIP Dinner before our opening night performance of Hair.

AND… THERE’S MORE! Beginning in September 2023, sponsors will have never-before-offered, unique behind-the-scenes access to the production’s music, producing process, creative team and artists.

For more information on how to become an event sponsor, please contact Katie Benson, Special Events Manager, at kbenson@trtc.org or 732.345.1400 x 1817.