Two Hell's Kitchen Restaurants Invite Striking Writers & Actors to Dine for Free and Pay Later

Two Hell's Kitchen restaurants, Marseille, and its sister restaurant Nizza, are offering up a deal for striking writers and actors.

From 9pm every night of the week, the two restaurants are inviting any member of the unions affiliated with the current writer and actor strike to dine free of charge and pay them back at a later date, if and when possible (not including alcoholic beverages, and gratuity).

Union members will be asked to show their ID card when arriving at the restaurant and can reserve in advance or just walk-in.

Marseille and Nizza are both located on 9th avenue between 44th and 45th streets.

Both SAG-AFTRA and WGA are currently on strike.

The last time that actors were on strike the same time as writers was in 1960, when Ronald Reagan was the SAG president.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher called the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers' responses to its key issues "insulting and disrespectful," stating: "The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal."

The SAG-AFTRA strike shut down the production of films and scripted television shows that employ its members across the globe.

