Two Hell's Kitchen Restaurants Invite Striking Writers & Actors to Dine for Free and Pay Later

Marseille and Nizza stand in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA and WGA.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed Photo 1 Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE World Premiere
27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List Photo 2 27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List
Betty Who to Make Broadway Debut as Persephone in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Betty Who to Make Broadway Debut as Persephone in HADESTOWN
Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway! Photo 4 Review Roundup: Immersive HERE LIES LOVE Opens On Broadway!

Two Hell's Kitchen Restaurants Invite Striking Writers & Actors to Dine for Free and Pay Later

Two Hell's Kitchen restaurants, Marseille, and its sister restaurant Nizza, are offering up a deal for striking writers and actors. 

From 9pm every night of the week, the two restaurants are inviting any member of the unions affiliated with the current writer and actor strike to dine free of charge and pay them back at a later date, if and when possible (not including alcoholic beverages, and gratuity).

Union members will be asked to show their ID card when arriving at the restaurant and can reserve in advance or just walk-in.

Marseille and Nizza are both located on 9th avenue between 44th and 45th streets. 

Both SAG-AFTRA and WGA are currently on strike.

The last time that actors were on strike the same time as writers was in 1960, when Ronald Reagan was the SAG president.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher called the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers' responses to its key issues "insulting and disrespectful," stating: "The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal."

The SAG-AFTRA strike shut down the production of films and scripted television shows that employ its members across the globe. 

Read more about the strike HERE



RELATED STORIES

1
Review Roundup: FLEX Opens at Lincoln Center Theater Photo
Review Roundup: FLEX Opens at Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater just celebrated opening night of Flex, a new play by Candrice Jones directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz.  Check out what the critics are saying.

2
Video Roundup: Tony Bennett Sings Broadway Photo
Video Roundup: Tony Bennett Sings Broadway

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Tony Bennett, iconic singer and performer, has died at age 96. Bennett often performed songs popularized in the Broadway canon. Check out our roundup of Tony Bennett performing Broadway songs.

3
Tony Bennett, Iconic Singer and Performer, Dies at 96 Photo
Tony Bennett, Iconic Singer and Performer, Dies at 96

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Tony Bennett, iconic singer and performer, has died at age 96.

4
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Single Beast Photo
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Single 'Beast'

Idina Menzel has released her new single, 'Beast', which is available to download and stream here. The track is off her upcoming album, 'Drama Queen,' which is set to be released on August 18.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos & Video: Fire Island Dance Festival, Hosted by Alan Cumming, Breaks Fundraising RecordPhotos & Video: Fire Island Dance Festival, Hosted by Alan Cumming, Breaks Fundraising Record
Audra McDonald, Joshua Henry, Stephanie J. Block & More to be Featured in 92NY 2023-24 SeasonAudra McDonald, Joshua Henry, Stephanie J. Block & More to be Featured in 92NY 2023-24 Season
Solea Pfeiffer to Join HADESTOWN as 'Eurydice'; Lillias White Extends Run as 'Hermes'Solea Pfeiffer to Join HADESTOWN as 'Eurydice'; Lillias White Extends Run as 'Hermes'
Deaf Broadway Will Perform COMPANY This Summer, Directed by James CaverlyDeaf Broadway Will Perform COMPANY This Summer, Directed by James Caverly

Videos

Video: Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen Video Video: Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen
'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY Video
'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY
David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE Video
David Byrne Reveals What Inspired Him to Create HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival Video
SWEENEY TODD's Nicholas Christopher Spills the Tea on the Hit Revival
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US

Recommended For You