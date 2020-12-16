Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Turkish American Repertory Theater Announces Bicontinental Live Show

Dec. 16, 2020  

The Founder and Artistic Director of Turkish American Repertory Theater and Entertainment announced the collaboration with the sister company Evinde Tiyatro for a bi-continental live show.

Ayse Eldek Richardson said: " We have been working on this for a long time. We put a lot of love and energy to it with the amazing bi-continental team. The project works well. Both performance pieces have subtitles of the other language. So whoever is watching will be able to follow the story without interruptions. This is our first bi-continental LIVE performance! And we are all very excited to share it with you. "

The show will be performed via You Tube Channel.

You can click on the link below and watch the live performance on December 19th 2020 @ 5pm eastern Time.

https://www.youtube.com/c/EvindeTiyatro



