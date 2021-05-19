Tune in for Vineyard Theatre's 2021 Spring Gala Series, featuring Randy Rainbow, KT Tunstall and More!

Running now through June 2021, Vineyard Theatre is offering a series of intimate virtual conversations with prolific figures spanning multiple sectors - a wide range of thinkers and creators who will speak candidly about what it means to contribute to the cultural life of our country before, during, and beyond our current moment.



These conversations are The Vineyard's innovative alternative to their annual in-person gala. All proceeds from this live Zoom benefit event will provide crucial resources for The Vineyard's ongoing artistic and education programming, as well as the theatre's sustained operations and reopening plans.

What's coming up? On Wednesday, May 26 (6pm ET), join rockstar KT Tunstall and comedian/satirist Randy Rainbow for an interactive happy hour conversation about the process of songwriting for their respective media, their sources of inspiration and creativity, and the many ways musical artists are responding to the current moment. A limited number of $250 "show-only" tickets are available for this installment in the series.

Check out the full line-up of events for Vineyard Theatre's 2021 Spring Gala Series here. Full-price single tickets include admission to the event of your choice for one household, as well as a home-delivered gift box with wine and curated provisions from select Union Square businesses to support the community of The Vineyard's location.



Reservations of these one-of-a-kind events are expected to sell quickly. To reserve your spot and see up-to-date availability visit www.vineyardtheatre.org/2021-gala. You can also reach out to Director of Development Trent Anderson at 646-931-4727 or email gala@vineyardtheatre.org.