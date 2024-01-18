Trio Wanderer To Return To The U.S. for the First Time Since 2014

The performance will take place on April 22, 2024, at 6 PM.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Trio Wanderer To Return To The U.S. for the First Time Since 2014

Cherny Concert & Artist Management Ltd. announces the return of Europe's preeminent Trio Wanderer to the United States for the first time since 2014. Mark Peskanov of Brooklyn Bridge's picturesque Bargemusic concert hall says, "Because this Trio is very special, we are opening our doors on Monday evening, April 22, 2024, at 6 PM. We are pleased to share them with you in only their second New York performance."

Audiences and critics alike agree that Trio Wanderer are truly exceptional. Acclaimed for their extraordinary sensitivity, technical mastery, and almost telepathic complicity, the Trio Wanderer is one of the world's most sought-after chamber music ensembles.

Called "Wandering Stars" by The Strad Magazine, the Trio has performed on the most prestigious music stages: the Berlin's Philharmonic, Paris' Théâtre des Champs Elysées, Wiener Musikverein, London's Wigmore Hall, Milan's Teatro alla Scala, Sydney Opera, Barcelona's Palau de la Musica, München Herkulessaal, Sala Sao Paulo, Beijing Opera, Seoul Art Center, Moscow Tchaïkovsky Great Hall, Washington's Library of Congress, Rio de Janeiro's Teatro Municipal, Montreal Place des Arts, Bruxelles Palais des Beaux-Arts, Tokyo's Kioi Hall, Zürich's Tonhalle and Amsterdam's Concertgebouw. They have also performed at major festivals such as Edinburgh, Bergen, Bath, Montreux, Feldkirch Schubertiades, Schleswig Holstein, Rheingau Musiksommmer, Colmar, La Roque d'Anthéron, the Folles Journées de Nantes, Granada, Stresa, Osaka, and Salzburg.

They have on many occasions collaborated with artists such as Yehudi Menuhin, Christopher Hogwood, Louis Langrée, Pascal Verrot, James Loughran, Fayçal Karoui, Marco Guidarini, Arie van Beek, Benoit Fromanger, Wilson Hermanto, François-Xavier Roth, Michelangelo Veltri, Ion Marin, José Areán, Charles Dutoit and James Conlon, accompanied, in triple or double concertos, by orchestras as Toulouse, Nice, Pau, Montpellier, Picardie, Pays de Loire, Liège, Iparraldeko, Santiago de Chile, La Coruna, Teneriffe, by Les Siècles orchestra, Radio-France's Orchestre National and Orchestre Philharmonique, Malaysian Philharmonia, National Philjharmonic of Russia, Württembergische Phiharmonie, Budapest Franz Liszt orchestra, Staatsphilharmonie Nürnberg, Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería, Berlin's Radio Symphonic Orchestra, Sinfonia Varsovia, Graz's Philharmonic Orchester, Geneva Chamber Orchestra, Ural Philharmonic Orchestra, Köln's Gürzenich Orchester, and the Stockholm Chamber Orchestra.

In addition to recordings for Sony Classical, Universal, Cyprès, Mirare and Capriccio, the Trio Wanderer began a collaboration with Harmonia Mundi in 1999. These recordings have received many awards: Choc of the year by Le Monde de la Musique, Editor's Choice by Gramophone, CD of the month by Fono Forum, CD of the Month by BBC Music Magazine, Diapason d'Or de l'Année, and Midem Classical Award. Their interpretation of trios by Mendelssohn was chosen as a standard reference by the New York Times on the occasion of the bi-centenary of the composer's birth, as was their interpretation of Schubert's trio opus 100 in 2016 by the BBC.

Trio Wanderer's members were all graduated from the Paris Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique. They also studied at the Jacobs School of Music of Indiana University Bloomington and New York's Juilliard School. They participated in master-classes with such masters as Jean-Claude Pennetier, Jean Hubeau, Janos Starker, Menahem Pressler from the Beaux Arts Trio, and the Amadeus Quartet. They were also the winners of the ARD Competition in Munich and the Fischoff Chamber Music Competition in the USA.

In 2014, Jean-Marc Phillips-Varjabédian and Raphaël Pidoux assumed the positions of Professor of violin and cello at the Paris Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique et de Danse. Vincent Coq has been Professor of Chamber Music at the Haute École de Musique de Lausanne since 2010. They give master-classes around the world and are invited as jury members in international music competitions.

Trio Wanderer's members were bestowed the Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters (Officier de l'Ordre des Arts et Lettres).

Jean-Marc Phillips-Varjabédian plays on a violin of Gand Père (Paris - 1840, lent by Mr. Nicolas Dufourcq). Raphaël Pidoux plays on a violoncello of Gioffredo CAPPA (Saluzzo 1680).

Francis X. Clines of The New York Times said of Bargemusic in a 2017 Opinion, "Uncompromising Music Survives on the Brooklyn Waterfront." Trio Wanderer continues that long tradition.



