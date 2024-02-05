Trailers for WICKED And More Could Drop On Super Bowl Sunday

Other film trailers potentially making their television debut this Sunday include Deadpool 3, Inside Out 2, and more.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67 Photo 1 Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 3 Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91 Photo 4 Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91

Trailers for WICKED And More Could Drop On Super Bowl Sunday

Variety is reporting that a number of high profile film trailers are expected to drop as part of this Sunday's Super Bowl commercial lineup.

According to the publication, "there's a chance" that a first look at Universal's hotly anticipated "Wicked" film adaptation, directed by Jon Chu (In the Heights), could premiere as part of the festivities.

In addition to the smash musical adaptation starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Universal may also spotlight an upcoming action-comedy, “The Fall Guy,” starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

According to the report, Paramount is expected to run eight ads for upcoming big screen and streaming features including the trailer for "Knuckles," the second film from the “Sonic the Hedgehog” brand, another new animated feature, “The Tiger’s Apprentice”,“A Quiet Place: Day One”, “Bob Marley: One Love”, and “IF”, a new film from director John Krasinski, starring Ryan Reynolds.

Variety cites DreamWorks Animation’s “Kung Fu Panda 4,” the "Twister" sequel “Twisters,” and Disney's "Deadpool 3", "Inside Out 2", and "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" trailers as other portential candidates for a Super Bowl debut. 

Several major studios have opted out of releasing any trailers for the event including Warner Bros., Sony, Netflix and Amazon.

Read the full story at Variety.



RELATED STORIES

1
MATILDA Superfan Billie Eilish Would Love To Write A Musical Someday Photo
MATILDA Superfan Billie Eilish 'Would Love' To Write A Musical Someday

Pop star Billie Eilish, who is currently up for her second Academy Award for the song, 'What Was I Made For?' from Barbie, revealed at the Grammys that she would be open to writing for the theatre someday.

2
Photos: Danny Burstein, Michael R. Jackson And More Turn Out for the 2024 Kleban Prize Cer Photo
Photos: Danny Burstein, Michael R. Jackson And More Turn Out for the 2024 Kleban Prize Ceremony!

The Kleban Foundation has announced the recipients of the 34th annual Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre. The 2024 Kleban Prize for the most promising musical theatre lyricist has been awarded to Rona Siddiqui. See photos from inside the ceremony!

3
Feldman, Jones & More to Appear at 2024 Junior Theater Festival West Photo
Feldman, Jones & More to Appear at 2024 Junior Theater Festival West

iTheatrics and the Junior Theater Group have revealed the full lineup of performers, adjudicators, playwrights, songwriters and educators who will take part in the 2024 Junior Theater Festival West.

4
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill

See photos from opening night of After Midnight at Paper Mill Playhouse!

More Hot Stories For You

MATILDA Superfan Billie Eilish 'Would Love' To Write A Musical SomedayMATILDA Superfan Billie Eilish 'Would Love' To Write A Musical Someday
Andrew Barth Feldman, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Appear at 2024 Junior Theater Festival WestAndrew Barth Feldman, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Appear at 2024 Junior Theater Festival West
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill PlayhousePhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Jennifer Morrison to Lead All-Women Cast of THE PENELOPIAD at Goodman TheatreJennifer Morrison to Lead All-Women Cast of THE PENELOPIAD at Goodman Theatre

Videos

Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today Video
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
& JULIET
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
CHICAGO

Recommended For You