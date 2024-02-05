Trailers for WICKED And More Could Drop On Super Bowl Sunday

Variety is reporting that a number of high profile film trailers are expected to drop as part of this Sunday's Super Bowl commercial lineup.

According to the publication, "there's a chance" that a first look at Universal's hotly anticipated "Wicked" film adaptation, directed by Jon Chu (In the Heights), could premiere as part of the festivities.

In addition to the smash musical adaptation starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Universal may also spotlight an upcoming action-comedy, “The Fall Guy,” starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

According to the report, Paramount is expected to run eight ads for upcoming big screen and streaming features including the trailer for "Knuckles," the second film from the “Sonic the Hedgehog” brand, another new animated feature, “The Tiger’s Apprentice”,“A Quiet Place: Day One”, “Bob Marley: One Love”, and “IF”, a new film from director John Krasinski, starring Ryan Reynolds.

Variety cites DreamWorks Animation’s “Kung Fu Panda 4,” the "Twister" sequel “Twisters,” and Disney's "Deadpool 3", "Inside Out 2", and "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" trailers as other portential candidates for a Super Bowl debut.

Several major studios have opted out of releasing any trailers for the event including Warner Bros., Sony, Netflix and Amazon.

Read the full story at Variety.