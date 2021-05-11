Tourmaline Included In BORN IN FLAMES: FEMINIST FUTURES At The Bronx Museum

Tourmaline on her inclusion in Born in Flames: Feminist Futures at The Bronx Museum of the Arts, New York, curated by Jasmine Wahi, Holly Block Curator of Social Justice. The exhibition will run through September 12, 2021.

Tourmaline (b. 1983) lives and works in New York and received her BA from Columbia University. She recently had her first solo exhibition, Pleasure Garden, at Chapter NY, New York (2020-2021).

Her work has been presented across the world including at the Museum of Modern Art, New York (2019); the Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn (2016, 2019); MoMA PS1, Long Island City (2019); The High Line, New York (2019); The Kitchen, New York (2018); BFI Flare, London (2018); Portland Art Museum, Portland (2018), BAM Cinematek, Brooklyn (2018); the New Museum, New York (2017); the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York (2017); MOCA, Los Angeles (2017); the Studio Museum in Harlem, New York (2017); and the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (2017).

Her work is included in the permanent collections of the Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn; the Museum of Modern Art, New York; the National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne; and the Tate, London.

Tourmaline's work is currently on view in Born in Flames: Feminist Futures at The Bronx Museum of the Arts and will be included in an upcoming exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum.