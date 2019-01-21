Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 1/20-1/21/2019
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, January 21, 2019 - Monday, January 21, 2019. Catch up below!
1)
BWW Review: Diplomacy Demands Charisma in Helen Banner's INTELLEGENCE
by Michael Dale - January 21, 2019
'Before I walk in the room, I remember who I am,' explains rising hotshot negotiator Sarah in Helen Banner's new drama. 'I'm American. And I'm a woman, an attractive woman, divorced, successful, ambitious, sometimes on the news, going somewhere, from nowhere...' (more...)