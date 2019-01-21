Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 1/20-1/21/2019

1) BWW Review: Diplomacy Demands Charisma in Helen Banner's INTELLEGENCE

by Michael Dale 'Before I walk in the room, I remember who I am,' explains rising hotshot negotiator Sarah in Helen Banner's new drama. 'I'm American. And I'm a woman, an attractive woman, divorced, successful, ambitious, sometimes on the news, going somewhere, from nowhere...' (more...)