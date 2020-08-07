Top 10 Tunes with Kelly Lynne D'Angelo

The STARRY book writer/lyricist shares with us the songs she's been listening to lately!

Your favorite Broadway stars are sharing the tunes that are getting them through quarantine.

Today's playlist is from Kelly Lynne D'Angelo! You might know Kelly as the book writer/lyricist of Starry the Musical, which recently returned to 54 Below at the start of the year due to popular demand.

Listen to Kelly's playlist below!

"Allentown" by Billy Joel

This is just a classic, and Billy Joel is timeless. His storytelling has always been spectacular and this song, in particular, feels really relevant to one of the many things we're going through right now.

"Par With The Stars" by Joe Viba

He's an absolutely incredible vocalist and person. Everything he touches turns into magical gold and takes me to another place, full of hope.

"Lean On Me" by Bill Withers

Another classic. The lyrics are so relevant at the moment and the melody is so upbeat, but earnest. It doesn't sugar coat anything - but it's about carrying on and perseverance. Who wouldn't love that?

"I Miss You" by Phil Good

It's been hard missing those you love. Some songs just call out to you and convey how you feel. This is definitely one of those for me.

"Blame It on Your Love (feat. Lizzo)" by Charli XCX

Everything about this song brings me joy. It's so good to just jam out to and let some of those emotions go into the ether. Dance like no one's watching!

"Be Me" by VINCINT

If you don't have something by VINCINT on your playlist, you are missing out on one of the best vocalists of our generation, and I'll just leave it at that.

"Black Friday" by Starkid

Got to give my love to this group and the amazing songwriting of Jeff Blim. Also, everything about the tone of this song allows me to wallow in the macabre musical-horror-goodness that I am so desperately craving at the moment.

"Downton Abbey - The Suite" from Downton Abbey

I have to be honest when I say: I have this song on repeat almost every night. It's one of my favorite writing songs and a good instrumental track helps me clear my head and stay focused, which has been a challenge during quarantine.

"We Didn't Start the Fire" by Billy Joel

Okay, everyone knows now! I'm a massive, massive fan of Billy Joel and couldn't just put one tune of his on this list. This song is eerily cathartic to listen to at the moment. It also helps remind me: history tends to repeat itself. Learn from the past.

"Do You Hear the People Sing?" from Les Misérables

Need I say more? Truly?

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You