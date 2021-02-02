Tonya Pinkins and More Added to ABC DAYTIME: BACK ON BROADWAY CONCERT, Virtual Meet and Greets Announced
The concert will take place on February 11.
Fans of the popular daytime dramas "All My Children," "One Life to Live" and "General Hospital" will have the opportunity to meet their favorite actors in one-on-one video chats on Saturday, February 13, 2021, to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The private chats follow the actors' appearances in the streamed concert ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway on Thursday, February 11.
Among the lineup of stars eager to meet their fans are Kristen Alderson, Bradford Anderson, Melissa Archer, Melissa Claire Egan, BethAnn Fuenmayor, David A. Gregory, Catherine Hickland, Vincent Irizarry, Alicia Minshew, Eden Riegel, Chrishell Stause, Walt Willey and Bree Williamson.
The private video chats, similar to FaceTime calls and handled through the Looped app, will be scheduled throughout the day on February 13. You can learn more about Looped and reserve your chat slots at broadwaycares.org/abcdaytime2021.
These favorites of daytime TV will connect with fans just two days after they reunite in the one-night only concert stream ABC Daytime: Back on Broadway, an event with new interviews and select encore performances from the fundraising concert series ABC Daytime Salutes Broadway Cares, which had a celebratory conclusion 10 years ago.
"The View's" Whoopi Goldberg and "General Hospital's" Finola Hughes have just been added to the stream's lineup. Goldberg will welcome the audience to the evening and Hughes will perform an original dance from the set of "General Hospital."
More daytime stars also just added to the evening's roster include Broadway veteran Tonya Pinkins from "All My Children;" Melissa Archer and Bree Williamson from "One Life To Live;" and Steve Burton and Laura Wright from "General Hospital."
They join the previously announced Bobbie Eakes, Melissa Claire Egan, Vincent Irizarry, Eva La Rue, Susan Lucci, Cameron Mathison, Eden Riegel, Chrishell Stause and Walt Willey from "All My Children;" Kristen Alderson, Kathy Brier, Kassie DePaiva, BethAnn Fuenmayor, David Gregory, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Catherine Hickland, Mark Lawson, Hillary B. Smith, Jason Tam and Brittany Underwood from "One Life To Live;" and Bradford Anderson, Brandon Barash and Anthony Geary from "General Hospital."
The benefit concert event began in 2005 at New York City's Town Hall in celebration of "All My Children's" 35 th Anniversary. Due to overwhelming support from fans, the one-night only collection of show stopping numbers and hilarious skits continued on for six more years and included cast members from "One Life to Live," "General Hospital" and co-hosts of "The View." Over its seven-year run, ABC Daytime Salutes Broadway Cares raised $1.85 million.
This free streamed event can be watched beginning at 8 pm Eastern on broadwaycares.org/abcdaytime2021; on Broadway Cares' YouTube channel; across ABC Owned Television Stations' websites around the country, including abc7ny.com in New York; and on Good Morning America's Facebook page.
