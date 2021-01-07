Tonya Pinkins Replaces Niecy Nash in ABC'S WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT
Pinkins will play Emmett Till’s grandmother, Alma, in the limited series.
Tonya Pinkins has replaced Niecy Nash in ABC's upcoming series "Women of the Movement," Deadline reports. Pinkins will play Emmett Till's grandmother, Alma, in the limited series.
Nash exited the project for "personal reasons."
"Women of the Movement," which has a six-episode order, is the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren) and her mission for justice for son Emmett (Cedric Joe), a 14-year-old lynched in the Jim Crow South in 1955.
Marissa Jo Cerar is creator and showrunner for the limited series, and Gina Prince-Bythewood is set to direct the first episode.
The series is expected to premiere in 2021.
Read more on Deadline.
Pinkins is an American television, film and theater actress and author known for her portrayal of Livia Frye on the soap opera All My Children and for her roles on Broadway. She has been nominated for three Tony Awards (winning one), and has won Obie, Lortel, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, AUDLECO, Garland, L.A. Drama Critics Circle, Clarence Derwent, and NAACP Theater Awards. She has been nominated for the Olivier, Helen Hayes, Noel, Joseph Jefferson, NAACP Image, Soap Opera Digest, and Ovation Awards. She won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Jelly's Last Jam.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Trump Asks For 11,780 Votes, But It's To the Tune of RENT's 'Seasons of Love'
YouTube parody group The Gregory Brothers, known for 'Songifying' newsworthy moments, has set the latest Trump-ism to the tune of Rent....
PHOTOS: Broadway and Lego Fan Makes WICKED Set Out of Legos
Broadway and Lego fan Henry Lee is back with another epic creation! This time, Lee has created the set from Wicked. The piece was made out of 4586 Leg...
David Bowie's LAZARUS Streaming for Three Performances Only This Weekend
This weekend, producers Robert Fox and RZO Entertainment Inc are exclusively releasing the filmed London production of Lazarus for three streamed perf...
BroadwayHD Announces January 2021 Lineup Including PETER PAN GOES WRONG, RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA, and More!
BroadwayHD has announced its lineup of streaming productions set for January 2021....
Lashana Lynch to Play 'Miss Honey' in MATILDA Movie Musical
No Time to Die star, Lashana Lynch will step into the role of the kindly Miss Honey in the upcoming film adaptation of the award-winning musical Matil...
Progress Continues on Conversion and Expansion of Times Square Theater
Progress is being made on the conversion and expansion of the historic Times Square Theater, located at 215 West 42nd Street....