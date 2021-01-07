Tonya Pinkins Replaces Niecy Nash in ABC'S WOMEN OF THE MOVEMENT

Tonya Pinkins has replaced Niecy Nash in ABC's upcoming series "Women of the Movement," Deadline reports. Pinkins will play Emmett Till's grandmother, Alma, in the limited series.

Nash exited the project for "personal reasons."

"Women of the Movement," which has a six-episode order, is the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren) and her mission for justice for son Emmett (Cedric Joe), a 14-year-old lynched in the Jim Crow South in 1955.

Marissa Jo Cerar is creator and showrunner for the limited series, and Gina Prince-Bythewood is set to direct the first episode.

The series is expected to premiere in 2021.

Pinkins is an American television, film and theater actress and author known for her portrayal of Livia Frye on the soap opera All My Children and for her roles on Broadway. She has been nominated for three Tony Awards (winning one), and has won Obie, Lortel, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, AUDLECO, Garland, L.A. Drama Critics Circle, Clarence Derwent, and NAACP Theater Awards. She has been nominated for the Olivier, Helen Hayes, Noel, Joseph Jefferson, NAACP Image, Soap Opera Digest, and Ovation Awards. She won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Jelly's Last Jam.