Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries

Tony-Winning Lighting Designer Pat Collins Has Passed Away

Collins Broadway credits include I'm Not Rappaport, Threepenny Opera, Ain't Misbehavin' and many more.

Mar. 22, 2021  
Tony-Winning Lighting Designer Pat Collins Has Passed Away

Pat Collins, a Broadway lighting designer who won 1986 Tony and Drama Desk Awards for her work on I'm Not Rappaport, has passed away.

Collins also earned Tony Award-nominations for her work on The Threepenny Opera (1977) and Doubt (2005).

Her other Broadway credits include Orphans, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Sight Unseen, Proof, A Moon for the Misbegotten, Once Upon A Mattress, Paper Moon, Ain't Misbehavin', Baby, King of Hearts, and Sammy Stops the World.

Most recently, Collins had supplied the lighting design for the Off-Broadway production of Skintight, starring Idina Menzel. Collins also lit the West End productions of Into the Woods, and Ain't Misbehavin'.

Her work has also been seen at Steppenwolf, Lincoln Center Theater, Hartford Stage Company, Mark Taper Forum, Old Globe Theater, Goodman Theater, McCarter Theater, and Ford's Theater.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Syndee Winters
Syndee Winters
Drew Seeley
Drew Seeley
Annelise May Baker
Annelise May Baker

Related Articles
Former Met Opera Conductor James Levine Has Passed Away At 77 Photo

Former Met Opera Conductor James Levine Has Passed Away At 77

Henry Darrow, Star of ZORRO and HIGH CHAPARRAL, Passes Away at 87 Photo

Henry Darrow, Star of ZORRO and HIGH CHAPARRAL, Passes Away at 87

Set and Costume Designer G.W. Mercier Has Passed Away at 66 Photo

Set and Costume Designer G.W. Mercier Has Passed Away at 66

Obituary: Remembering BroadwayWorld San Antonio Contributing Editor Kathy Strain Photo

Obituary: Remembering BroadwayWorld San Antonio Contributing Editor Kathy Strain


More Hot Stories For You