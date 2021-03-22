Tony-Winning Lighting Designer Pat Collins Has Passed Away

Pat Collins, a Broadway lighting designer who won 1986 Tony and Drama Desk Awards for her work on I'm Not Rappaport, has passed away.

Collins also earned Tony Award-nominations for her work on The Threepenny Opera (1977) and Doubt (2005).

Her other Broadway credits include Orphans, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Sight Unseen, Proof, A Moon for the Misbegotten, Once Upon A Mattress, Paper Moon, Ain't Misbehavin', Baby, King of Hearts, and Sammy Stops the World.

Most recently, Collins had supplied the lighting design for the Off-Broadway production of Skintight, starring Idina Menzel. Collins also lit the West End productions of Into the Woods, and Ain't Misbehavin'.

Her work has also been seen at Steppenwolf, Lincoln Center Theater, Hartford Stage Company, Mark Taper Forum, Old Globe Theater, Goodman Theater, McCarter Theater, and Ford's Theater.