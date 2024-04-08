Tony-Winner Miriam Silverman And Stephen Moyer To Star In MACBETH From Red Bull Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actor Stephen Moyer ("True Blood," "The Sound of Music Live!") will be making his New York debut opposite Tony and Drama Desk Award winner Miriam Silverman (The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") in William Shakespeare's Macbeth from Red Bull Theater. The production is being presented as part of its 20th Anniversary Festival.

Directed by Nathan Winkelstein, Macbeth will also feature Jason Bowen (Broadway: The Play That Goes Wrong; Off-Broadway: The Play That Goes Wrong; Long Day's Journey into Night - Audible, Native Son, Measure for Measure - The Acting Company; If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must be a Muhfucka - Playwrights Horizons, Crumbs from the Table of Joy - Keen Co); Jason C. Brown (RBT: The Duchess of Malfi, The Revenger's Tragedy; The Bacchae, A Christmas Carol in Harlem - Classical Theatre of Harlem); Kristine Nielsen (Tony Award nominations - Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike; Outer Critics Circle Award - Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike; Obie Award - Betty's Summer Vacation; Outer Critics Circle Award nomination: Why Torture Is Wrong and the People Who Love Them; Drama League Award nominations: Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Our Leading Lady, Why Torture Is Wrong And The People Who Love Them, HIR; RBT: Volpone); Jason O'Connell (Off-Broadway: Becomes A Woman - Mint Theater; Judgment Day - Park Avenue Armory; Pride and Prejudice - Primary Stages; Sense and Sensibility, The Seagull - Bedlam); Olivia Reis (RBT: Coriolanus; Titus Andronicus; "Only Murders In The Building"); Derek Smith (RBT: The White Devil, The School for Scandal, 'Tis Pity She's a Whore; Broadway: The Lion King, The Green Bird - Tony Award nomination); Zuzanna Szadkowski (Arcadia, Fall River Fishing, King Lear, The Crucible, Uncle Romeo Vanya Juliet - BEDLAM; Queens - LCT3); Raphael Nash Thompson (RBT: Volpone, The Witch of Edmonton, Edward II; most recently on Broadway in The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window); and Ayana Workman (Red Bull: Mac Beth; The Price of Thomas Scott - Mint, Juliet in NYSF's Romeo & Juliet).

"Join us on a journey of exploration into the most Jacobean of all of Shakespeare's plays! With a phenomenal cast under Nathan Winkelstein's insightful direction, audiences are in for a special thrill with this dramatic examination of one of the most malevolently attractive plays of all time," said Red Bull Artistic Director Jesse Berger.

Director Nathan Winkelstein adds: "Macbeth has always held a special place in this Shakespeare lover's heart. A brilliantly constructed thriller with all the ingredients for a perfect show: murder, passion, vengeance, supernatural happenings, love and grief. It has it all. I am fascinated to explore the love and grief that Macbeth and Lady Macbeth share for each other and their lost child. I have become increasingly intrigued by the possibility that it is this dangerous brew - the double toil & trouble of grief and love, and their misplaced hope that a crown can bring happiness - that motivate two fundamentally decent humans to do horrid deeds. I am thrilled to use this workshop to explore these motivations further and find out what happens to the play with this focus."

This two performance in-person event will take place April 20th at 7:30pm and April 21st at 2:00pm at Sheen Center Shiner Theatre, 18 Bleecker Street. For tickets and more information, visit redbulltheater.com/macbeth.

About the Artists

Stephen Moyer, a graduate of London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), is an actor, director and producer who began his professional acting career on stage including two years with the Royal Shakespeare Company. He made his big screen debut as the titular character in Prince Valiant opposite Katherine Heigl and followed this by starring opposite Geoffrey Rush, Kate Winslet, Joaquin Phoenix and Michael Caine in Quills. He will next be seen in Paramount's "Sexy Beast" series, a prequel to the cult classic feature film of the same name. In the early 2000s, Stephen played leading roles in several British television series including "Men Only," "Ny-Lon," "Five's Menace" and the BBC's "The Grand," "Lillies," and "Empathy." In the US, he starred opposite Debra Messing in USA's Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated "Starter Wife," but his biggest break came when he was cast in the lead role of Bill Compton in Alan Ball's HBO series "True Blood." The series racked up numerous Golden Globe and Emmy nominations on its way to becoming one of HBO's highest rated shows of all time. During this time, he worked with acclaimed Canadian director Aton Egoyan in his feature film, Devil's Knot, which chronicled the trail of three teens wrongly accused of murdering three young boys in West Memphis, Arkansas. Stephen followed the immense success of "True Blood" by collaborating with another acclaimed showrunner in the shape of "Sons of Anarchy" creator, Kurt Sutter. Moyer portrayed the villain Milus Corbett in FX's mini-series, "The Bastard Executioner." He stayed within the Fox family for his next two television projects, playing a corrupt cop in the limited series "Shots Fired" and the patriarch of a family with superpowers in Marvel's "The Gifted." He can most recently be seen starring in the third and fourth installments of the hit international film franchise After as well as the British independent film Confession opposite Colm Meaney. Stephen can currently be seen in the independent film Last Survivors opposite Alicia Silverstone and Drew Van Acker. As a director, Stephen's debut feature film, The Parting Glass, was acquired by Sony and released to critical success. The film currently maintains a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. He most recently completed production on sophomore feature A Bit of Light starring Anna Paquin and Ray Winstone and he is currently attached to direct an adaptation of the short story "Life On a Mobius Strip" at Tristar. As a producer, Stephen executive produced the UKTV/Pop TV series "Flack" starring Academy Award and Golden Globe winning actress, Anna Paquin, which is currently streaming on Amazon.

Miriam Silverman won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her critically-acclaimed performance as Mavis in the Broadway production of The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window, opposite Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan, as well as winning the 2023 Drama Desk Award for the same role at BAM. Other Broadway/theater includes: Junk (Broadway debut), Anatomy of A Suicide (Atlantic Theater Company), world premiere of Ethan Coen's A Play Is A Poem (Mark Taper Forum) & more. TV/film: Breaking with John Boyega and Connie Britton, "Dead Ringers" (Amazon) opposite Rachel Weisz, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon), "Fleishman Is In Trouble (Hulu), "The Blacklist" (NBC), and "Blue Bloods" (CBS). Upcoming feature Motherland, opposite Holland Taylor.

Nathan Winkelstein has been with Red Bull Theater for eight years, and Associate Artistic Director for three. He is the Producing Director of the Revelation Reading series as well as the host of Red Bull Theater Podcast, the Director of Education and the Casting Associate for Red Bull. Nathan has acted or directed for numerous companies around the country, including The Alley, NYU Grad, Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, Shakespeare Theater Company, LCT, The Folger, American Shakespeare Center and others. Dubbed 'The Pied Piper of Shakespeare' Nathan provides private acting coaching to select clients and has taught for Red Bull, STC, LCT, TGS and Maggie Flanagan Studio. Nathan received his BA in Theater from the University at Buffalo and his MFA in Classical Acting from the prestigious Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in the UK. Nathan is a proud member of Actors Equity.