Tony Winner Lillias White Joins SEARCH PARTY Season Four

Beloved comedy thriller "Search Party" returns to HBO Max for its fourth season in January 2021. In the new season, "Dory" (Alia Shawkat) is held prisoner by her psychotic stalker "Chip" (Cole Escola), who is determined to make Dory believe that they are best friends. Meanwhile, "Portia" (Meredith Hagner) is starring in a film about the trial, although not as herself; "Elliott" (John Early) has switched party lines to become a far-right conservative talk show host; and "Drew" (John Reynolds) is trying to escape his dark past by working as a costumed cast member in a theme park. As the friends begin to connect the dots that Dory might not be touring Europe as her faked social media posts suggest, they must decide whether or not to put their traumatic pasts behind them and once again become a search party - but this time, for Dory.



Joining the show's stellar guest stars this season are Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, Ann Dowd, Griffin Dunne and Lillias White, as well as R.L. Stine in a cameo role.

Tony® winner Lillias White plays "Wilma," a world-famous talk show host who has an obsession with "Chantal" (Clare McNulty). White won a Tony for her role as "Sonja" in "The Life," was nominated for a second Tony as "Funmilayo" in "Fela!" and her other Broadway credits include "Dreamgirls," "Cats" and "Chicago." On the screen, she received an Emmy as part of the cast of "Sesame Street." Other notable film and television credits include Disney's animated feature "Hercules," "Pieces of April" and "The Get Down" on Netflix. Coming in 2021 is her next solo album entitled "Get Happy!" White is repped by CornerStone Talent Agency.

Susan Sarandon plays "Lylah," the unapologetically wealthy aunt to Chip, Dory's kidnapper. One of Hollywood's most acclaimed actresses, Sarandon is an Oscar® and SAG Award® winner, and has earned nine Golden Globes® nominations and six Emmy® nominations. Her countless memorable credits include "Bull Durham," "Thelma and Louise," "Dead Man Walking" and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." Sarandon is repped by UTA.



Busy Philipps plays "Donna DiMarco," a former teen star who is cast as Portia in a film portraying the murder of "Keith Powell" (Ron Livingston). To Portia's dismay, Donna has a lot of specific choices in mind. Philipps is an author, actor, activist, writer and most recent late-night talk show host of "Busy Tonight." Philipps released a collection of humorous autobiographical essays titled "This Will Only Hurt a Little," which became a New York Times Best Seller in its first week. Her newest venture is a podcast with Cloud10 called "Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best" and she is currently filming the comedy series "Girls5eva" opposite Sara Bareilles. "Girls5eva" will premiere on Peacock and is produced by Tina Fey. Philipps is represented by ICM, B Company, ID and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown, Inc.



Emmy winner and Golden Globe nominee Ann Dowd plays "Paula Jo," a nosy Christmas-obsessed townie who gets a little too close to Chip's house for his own comfort. Dowd is best known for her role as "Aunt Lydia" in "The Handmaid's Tale," and her additional film and television credits include "Hereditary," "Compliance" and "The Leftovers." Dowd is repped by Innovative and Principal Entertainment.



Actor, director and producer Griffin Dunne plays "Richard Wreck," the CEO of a pastry company called Lil' Sticky's, which might offer a vital clue to finding Dory's whereabouts. Dunne directed and produced the documentary "Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold"; directed "Addicted to Love" and "Practical Magic"; and his acting credits include "I Love Dick," "War Machine," "Dallas Buyers Club" and "This Is Us." He is an Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy nominee. Dunne is repped by UTA and Industry Entertainment.



R.L. Stine is one of the most popular children's authors in history. His books have sold more than 400 million copies, and the "Goosebumps" series have so far inspired a television show and two motion pictures. He is currently writing a series of graphic novels entitled "Just Beyond."



"Search Party" is executive produced by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, and Jax Media's Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of HBO Max

Related Articles