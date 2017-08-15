Tony Winner Blythe Danner Joins Cast of Showtime Limited Series PATRICK MELROSE

Deadline reports that Blythe Danner has signed on to the cast of Showtime's upcoming limited series PATRICK MELROSE. The project, starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role, is based on Edward St. Aubyn's Patrick Melrose series of semi-autobiographical novels. David Nicholls will adapt the books for the small screen. Anna Madeley and Allison Williams also star.



According to the site, the show will poke fun at the upper class, "as it tracks the protagonist's, (Cumberbatch) harrowing odyssey from a deeply traumatic childhood through adult substance abuse and, ultimately, toward recovery." Each episode will focus on one of the five novels in St. Aubyn's series.



Danner will portray Nancy, described as "the wealthy Park Avenue sister to Eleanor Melrose (Leigh)." Filming on the series gets underway in London and the South of France this month.



Danner is the recipient of two Emmy awards for her role on Showtime's Huff and was also nominated for roles on Will & Grace, We Were the Mulvaneys and Back When We Were Grownups. She was most recently seen on television on Netflix's Gypsy.

The actress won the Tony Award for her Broadway debut in BUTTERFLIES ARE FREE. She most recently appeared on Broadway in 2014's THE COUNTRY HOUSE. Other Broadway credits include NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT, FOLLIES, BLITHE SPIRIT and TWELFTH NIGHT.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

