Tony Winner Alex Sharp Signs on for DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS Remake

Alex Sharp, Tony winner for Broadway's THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, has signed on for the upcoming DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS remake titled NASTY WOMEN, starring previously announced Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson.

Deadline writes that Sharp will play Thomas, described as "a tech billionaire in his early 20s who becomes the subject of a wager between the sparring con women."

Sharp can currently be seen in the Netflix original film TO THE BONE alongside Lily Collins and Keanu Reeves, and will soon appear on the big screen in HOW TO TALK TO GIRLS AT PARTIES, MONUMENTAL and U.F.O.

The reboot will be released by MGM Studios. Jac Schaffer has penned the script, with VEEP's Chris Addison directing. Production begins next month in London.

The original film was directed by Frank Oz and starred Steve Martin, Michael Caine and Glenne Headly. The screenplay was written by Dale Launer, Stanley Shapiro, and Paul Henning, it is a remake of the Shapiro and Henning script for the 1964 MARLON Brando/David Niven film Bedtime Story.

In 2004, the film was adapted as a Broadway musical, with music and lyrics by David Yazbek and a book by Jeffrey Lane. The musical premiered on Broadway in 2005 and ran for 626 performances despite mixed reviews. It has since received tours and international productions. A West End production opened in 2014,

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS tells the story of two men competing to swindle an American heiress out of $50,000. Caine played the suave, charming British con man Lawrence Jamieson, who believes in conning corrupt, rich people out of their money so he can spend it on culture and a lavish lifestyle. Martin played his laddish, arrogaNT American rival, Freddy Benson, who believes in conning just about anyone in order to get a free meal. It takes place in the French Riviera.

