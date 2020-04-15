Tony Shalhoub, David Hyde Pierce and More Appear in Latest THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues released a fifth series of performances last night on IGTV @24hourplays and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/. 24 actors were paired with a bold group of theatre's top writers, who worked through the night to create unique pieces especially for their actors. From 6 PM until midnight, the new monologues were published, one every 15 minutes.

This week's cast included Madeline Brewer, Shannon DeVido, Alex Esola, Joel Marsh Garland, Elizabeth Ho, Stephanie Hsu, Deirdre Lovejoy, Florencia Lozano, Tedra Millan, Alex Moffat, Javier Muñoz, Jaime Ray Newman, Larry Owens, Pedro Pascal, David Hyde Pierce, AnnaSophia Robb, Tony Shalhoub, Ryan Spahn, John Clarence Stewart, Jen Tullock, Grace Van Patten and Nat Wolff. Ngozi Anyanwu, David Auburn, Courtney Baron, Lisa Sanaye Dring, finkle, Daniel Goldfarb, Jacqueline Goldfinger, Dave Harris, Julia Jordan, Nadja Leonhard-Hooper, David Lindsay-Abaire, Omar Vélez Meléndez, Talene Monahon, Rob Neill, Ife Olujobi, Mac Rogers, Justin Sherin, Ruby Rae Spiegel, Caridad Svich, Korde Arrington Tuttle, and Leah Nanako Winkler wrote the new pieces.

In the first performance of the night, Madeline Brewer is a Bachelor contestant who steals a producer's phone for contact with the outside world after CHRIS HARRISON breaks news of the pandemic to the contestants. "CRAZY BACHELOR CONTESTANT BREAKS CONTRACT/BREAKS DOWN!!!" was written by Ruby Rae Spiegel.

Joel Marsh Garland recalls the night that a kind stranger changed his fate at a drive-in movie in "Dolly Parton Saved My Life," written by Jacqueline Goldfinger.

Money is tight for Larry Owens right now, so he decides to use an unconventional method to stay afloat with unexpected results in "Run Them Reparations," written by Dave Harris.

In "Speak Now," Jaime Ray Newman has just orchestrated a well-intentioned prank that caused her wedding to go disastrously wrong - and may have revealed deeper issues between the bride and groom. "Speak Now" was written by David Auburn.

After going 56 days without any physical contact, Ryan Spahn struggles with online intimacy in "Touch," written by finkle.

In "My Voice in Her Mouth," Tedra Millan recalls stopping to help a mother and daughter whose car was stuck in a ditch - and seeing her former self in the young girl. "My Voice in Her Mouth" was written by Lisa Sanaye Dring.

Stephanie Hsu is a gardener who talks "to the one lemon that grew on my tree," telling it the story of where it came from as she tries to decide what to do with it. "To the one lemon that grew on my tree" was written by Omar Vélez Meléndez.

AnnaSophia Robb tests out different interpretations of "Terrilyn-Mae Christine" as she self-tapes for the role."Terrilyn-Mae Christine" was written by Nadja Leonard-Hooper.

In "Magic is Real," Alex Moffat has to stall while waiting for a very special guest in a virtual conference of the International Brotherhood of Magicians. "Magic Is Real" was written by Talene Monahon.

Jen Tullock has been seeing others in her house, even though she lives alone. As she tells her long-distance lover about "My Intruders," she grapples with how lonely she feels in isolation. "My Intruders" was written by Mac Rogers.

Javier Muñoz's world has become very small, very quickly, but he uses everything in his apartment to make it feel vast and full again in "If you can see it," written by Ife Olujobi.

Deidre Lovejoy has a late night "Confession" for her husband: she found her daughter's diary and she's going to read it out loud. What she sees is equal parts hilarious and heartbreaking. "Confession" was written by Julia Jordan.

Alex Esola is stuck at home, alone, drinking the worst beer in the world - which prompts him to share his disappointment with the lack of real "Gusto" in his surroundings. "Gusto" was written by Justin Sherin.

In "Everyday Dream," Florencia Lozano is Jersey Shore born and raised, but longs to leave the tristate area, and imagines all the dream lives she could live elsewhere. "Everyday Dream" was written by Caridad Svich.

After weeks of quarantining together, Nat Wolff and Grace Van Patten are on each other's last nerve in "All Alone," written by Courtney Baron.

While many others struggle with isolation, David Hyde Pierce is making the most of his new lifestyle, taking up as many new hobbies as he can. He likes being alone, but there is one person he wishes he could see. "Cuando Estoy Solo" was written by David Lindsay-Abaire.

Eleanor of Aquitaine, who coincidentally resembles Shannon DeVido, does her best to keep everyone's spirits up as she leads a virtual team meeting. "Eleanor (of Aquitaine) addresses the team" was written by Rob Neill.

In "candle dressing," John Clarence Stewart says goodbye to a loved one in a deeply personal way after having to miss the funeral. "candle dressing" was written by Korde Arrington Tuttle.

Pedro Pascal mourns a failed romance and a world that has forever changed in "For All the Lovesick Mad Sad Geniuses," written by Ngozi Anyanwu.

Even the most dastardly criminals need company during physical distancing - and Elizabeth Ho, an "Asian American Female Serial Killer," seeks that on a dark web forum where others like her can share their feelings. "Asian American Female Serial Killer" was written by Leah Nanako Winkler.

To conclude the night, Tony Shalhoub offers a "Seder Preamble" via Zoom before his family begins their Passover celebration, musing on ways in which the events of the last month have hit quite close to home. "Seder Preamble" was written by Daniel Goldfarb.

On Monday night at 6 PM, 20 actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues yesterday morning at 10 AM, filmed their performances throughout the day, and at 6 PM their videos began to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.

More information for those who would like to support The 24 Hour Plays or attend a live performance in the future is available at https://24hourplays.com.

