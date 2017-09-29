Tony Nominee Brian d'Arcy James Boards Damien Chazelle's Neil Armstrong Biopic

Deadline reports that Broadway veteran Brian D'Arcy James has boarded Damien Chazelle's Neil Armstrong biopic, FIRST MAN. The HAMILTON STAR will portray the seventh man in space, Joseph A. Walker. The actor joins previously announced cast members Ryan Gosling as Armstrong, Corey Stoll as Buzz Aldrin, Jon Bernthal as Dave Scott, Kyle Chandler as Deke Slayton and Claire Foy as Janet Shearon



Walker was known as Armstrong's secondary boss who flew the world's first two spaceplane fights in 1963. Based on James R. Hansen's book, the film centers on Armstrong's journey to the July 20, 1969 moon landing. It will arrive in theaters on Oct. 12, 2018,



James will soon be seen in MOLLY'S GAME as well as in the upcoming Watergate "Deep Throat" biopic MARK FELT: THE MAN WHO BROUGHT DOWN THE WHITE HOUSE. The three-time Tony nominee is currently filming the second season of Netflix's 13 REASONS WHY.

James recently reprised his role as King George III in the hit Broadway musical HAMILTON. Other Broadway credits include SOMETHING ROTTEN, NEXT TO NORMAL and SHREK THE MUSICAL.

Related Articles