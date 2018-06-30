Tony Bennett Will Release Cole Porter and Gershwins Duet Albums

Tony Bennett, who turns 92 this year, is in talks to be releasing two duets albums, one featuring Cole Porter songs and one with songs from the Gershwins.

Showbiz 411 reports that the rumors may be true about an upcoming sequel to Bennett's hit album "Cheek to Cheek" with Lady Gaga. The follow up album is expected to consist of Cole Porter songs. A source reports that the pair was putting finishing touches on the album last month when they were seen going in and out of Electric Lady Land Studios. The album is expected to be released sometime in 2019.

In addition, Bennett will also be announcing another upcoming duets album on his birthday. The album is with Diana Krall and is expected to consist of songs by the Gershwins. The album is expected to be released in September, before the Grammy deadline cut off on September 20.

Bennett and Lady Gaga's first album, Cheek to Cheek, was release on September 23. International music superstar Tony Bennett teamed up with chart-topping pop icon Lady Gaga for the new duets album containing multiple American Songbook standards. The album hit the iTunes charts as the #1 album worldwide upon its release.

